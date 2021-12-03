Morning digest | India’s genome consortium advises booster shots for those above 40; pandemic mismanaged, says Opposition, and more

COVID-19 | Genome consortium INSACOG advises booster doses ‘be considered’
The India SARS-COV-2 genome consortium (INSACOG), which confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant, in an advisory made public on Thursday, has recommended that boosters (or third doses) “be considered” in those above 40.
Pandemic mismanaged, says Opposition
The Opposition on Thursday hit out at the government for alleged lack of data on deaths during the second wave of COVID-19 due to oxygen shortage, lack of clarity on booster dose or vaccine for children and mismanagement during the pandemic.
Four-pronged plan on Sri Lanka crisis
India and Sri Lanka agreed to a four-pronged approach to discuss initiatives on food and energy security to help mitigate Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, during a two-day visit by Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa to New Delhi.
UN headquarters cordoned off over armed man
The United Nations headquarters in New York was cordoned off on Thursday, December 2, 2021, during a police stand-off with a lone man apparently holding a gun outside the venue, officials said.
High alert as cyclone threat looms
The district administration is on high alert following following the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) caution over the well-marked low- pressure in the Bay of Bengal that may develop into a cyclonic storm.
ZyCoV-D to be launched in seven States
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday asked seven States to identify high-priority districts where the three-dose ZyCoV-D vaccine could be launched initially.
Facial recognition at airports from 2022
After a delay of three years, come March 2022, passengers will be able to use a face scan as their boarding pass at four airports in the country.
‘Crime rate falls in U.P. amid BJP rule’: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the crime rate has come down in Uttar Pradesh during the BJP rule.
U.S. slams China ‘drive’ for hypersonic weapons
U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin rebuked China on Thursday, vowing to confront its potential military threats in Asia and warning that its pursuit of hypersonic weapons intended to evade U.S. missile defences “increases tensions in the region”.
Grand plan for Grand Old Party ends in a bitter tussle
After months of negotiations at several levels, a grand plan for the entry of election strategist Prashant Kishor into the Congress has collapsed into bitterness between the two, and outbursts on Thursday.
Chinese firm signs energy deal with Male
Chinese firm Sino Soar Hybrid Technology, whose energy project was suspended in Sri Lanka after India raised concern over its location close to the Tamil Nadu coast, has recently signed a similar project in Maldives.
Open Mullaperiyar dam after alert, Kerala urges Tamil Nadu
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart, M.K. Stalin, urging him to ensure that shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam are opened “only after sufficient warnings” and “during daytime”.
Annamalai opposes proposed industrial estate in Coimbatore
The BJP “will not allow even one brick” of the proposed industrial estate by the State government near Annur in Coimbatore district, said the party’s State president K. Annamalai on Thursday.
Twitter removes more than 3,000 accounts related to state-linked information operations
Twitter Inc said on Thursday it has removed more than 3,000 accounts which were operating as foreign state-linked information operations.
164 names for judgeships under study’: Kiren Rijiju
A total of 164 names for judgeships in various High Courts are at various stages of consideration between the Government and the Supreme Court Collegium, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday.