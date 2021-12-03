Morning digest | India’s genome consortium advises booster shots for those above 40; pandemic mismanaged, says Opposition, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The India SARS-COV-2 genome consortium (INSACOG), which confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant, in an advisory made public on Thursday, has recommended that boosters (or third doses) “be considered” in those above 40.

The Opposition on Thursday hit out at the government for alleged lack of data on deaths during the second wave of COVID-19 due to oxygen shortage, lack of clarity on booster dose or vaccine for children and mismanagement during the pandemic.

India and Sri Lanka agreed to a four-pronged approach to discuss initiatives on food and energy security to help mitigate Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, during a two-day visit by Sri Lankan Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa to New Delhi.

The United Nations headquarters in New York was cordoned off on Thursday, December 2, 2021, during a police stand-off with a lone man apparently holding a gun outside the venue, officials said.

The district administration is on high alert following following the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) caution over the well-marked low- pressure in the Bay of Bengal that may develop into a cyclonic storm.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday asked seven States to identify high-priority districts where the three-dose ZyCoV-D vaccine could be launched initially.

After a delay of three years, come March 2022, passengers will be able to use a face scan as their boarding pass at four airports in the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the crime rate has come down in Uttar Pradesh during the BJP rule.

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin rebuked China on Thursday, vowing to confront its potential military threats in Asia and warning that its pursuit of hypersonic weapons intended to evade U.S. missile defences “increases tensions in the region”.

After months of negotiations at several levels, a grand plan for the entry of election strategist Prashant Kishor into the Congress has collapsed into bitterness between the two, and outbursts on Thursday.

Chinese firm Sino Soar Hybrid Technology, whose energy project was suspended in Sri Lanka after India raised concern over its location close to the Tamil Nadu coast, has recently signed a similar project in Maldives.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart, M.K. Stalin, urging him to ensure that shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam are opened “only after sufficient warnings” and “during daytime”.

The BJP “will not allow even one brick” of the proposed industrial estate by the State government near Annur in Coimbatore district, said the party’s State president K. Annamalai on Thursday.

Twitter Inc said on Thursday it has removed more than 3,000 accounts which were operating as foreign state-linked information operations.

A total of 164 names for judgeships in various High Courts are at various stages of consideration between the Government and the Supreme Court Collegium, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday.