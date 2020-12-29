Morning Digest: MHA extends COVID-19 surveillance till January 31, four States begin dry run for vaccine roll out, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The letter also asked States to follow the December 18 order by Supreme Court directing strict compliance of COVID-19 guidelines and regulation of gatherings among other things.

The two-day end-to-end dry run was carried out in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Rajkot and Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) in Punjab and Sonitpur and Nalbari districts in Assam.

The postal department in Kanpur on Monday began an inquiry after postage stamps bearing photographs of jailed underworld don Chhota Rajan and gangster Munna Bajrangi, who was shot dead in a Baghpat jail in 2018, were printed and released by it.

SII is testing and manufacturing the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which has emerged as the front runner in the race for getting an emergency use approval in the country. It is awaiting approval in the U.K.

Despite the absence of a commitment from some allies, Mr. Palaniswami reiterated that the alliance formed during the 2019 Lok Sabha election would continue for the Assembly election too.

Farmers groups indicated they were likely to accept the invitation, although they complained that the letter did not specifically reference their key demand for repeal of three agricultural market reform laws.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday accused top police officials in the State of being vigorously engaged in translating politically motivated police actions.

The progress of CPEC, China’s most ambitious BRI project that aims to build a network of roads, railway lines and power projects throughout Pakistan with an estimated value of $62 billion, has been under scrutiny this year.

The Federal Prison Service (FSIN) on Monday accused Navalny of violating the terms of a suspended prison sentence he is still serving out over a conviction dating from 2014, and of evading the supervision of Russia’s criminal inspection authority.

Du Plessis fell short of a major milestone with a poor selection of shot as he attempted to lift leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4-171) over mid-on, but instead offered a simple catch to Karunaratne.

Lampard made six changes to the team that began Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to their London neighbours and his gamble on Giroud paid off when the France striker stooped to head in a cross by Ben Chilwell in the 34th minute.