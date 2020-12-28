Morning Digest: Farmers protest during airing of ‘Mann ki Baat’; terror plot to attack temple in J&K’s Poonch foiled, 3 arrested, and more
A select list of stories to read before you start your day
Dilli Chalo | Farmers protest during airing of Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’
At Tikri, Amarjit Singh, a lawyer in the Fazilka district, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at Bahadurgarh and was declared dead at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences at Rohtak, where he was rushed.
My career and image are ruined; I have a police case against me now, says first man arrested under U.P.’s ‘Love Jihad’ law
Out on bail after serving three weeks behind bars, Uvaish Ahmad claimed the charges against him were baseless and alleged that the police charged him under the ordinance in its eagerness to lodge the first FIR, barely 24 hours after the ordinance was promulgated.
Coronavirus | Daily new caseload drops below 19,000 after 6 months, says Health Ministry
The Ministry noted that 10 States/UTs account for 75.27% of new deaths, with Maharashtra registering the maximum casualties (60). West Bengal and Delhi follow with 33 and 23 daily deaths, respectively.
Dilli Chalo | BJP should stop insulting farmers, say Congress, Akalis
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked BJP leaders to stop maligning the farmers and their genuine fight for justice by calling them offensive names like ‘urban naxals’, ‘khalistanis’, ‘hooligans’ etc.
Terror plot to attack temple in J&K’s Poonch foiled; 3 arrested
Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar Angral said the arrested were planning to carry out a grenade attack on a temple at the behest of their Pakistani handler to disturb communal amity in the district.
Nagaland flags racial abuse of workers during lockdown
A report said that as many as 18,255 stranded persons registered on the “I am Stranded” portal, that was created by the State government to ensure that all affected persons were registered and brought back in a systematic manner.
U.S. government heads toward chaotic end to 2020 as Trump fights Congress
Unemployment benefits being paid out to about 14 million people through pandemic programs lapsed on Saturday, but could be restarted until mid-March if Mr. Trump signs the bill.
Top associate of Russia’s Navalny released from detention
She was charged with trespassing after entering the apartment building of an alleged security operative who inadvertently revealed details of Navalny’s supposed poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent.
Andy Murray receives Australian Open wild-card entry
“We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Monday. “As a five-time finalist he has been an integral part of so many amazing matches and storylines in the recent history of the Australian Open.”
Premier League | Late equaliser earns West Brom 1-1 draw at Liverpool
The result left Liverpool on 32 points from 15 games, three ahead of second-placed Everton. West Bromwich stayed 19th on eight points but their spirited fightback will have given new boss Sam Allardyce plenty to cheer about.