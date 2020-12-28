Morning Digest: Farmers protest during airing of ‘Mann ki Baat’; terror plot to attack temple in J&K’s Poonch foiled, 3 arrested, and more

28 December 2020 07:54 IST

At Tikri, Amarjit Singh, a lawyer in the Fazilka district, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance at Bahadurgarh and was declared dead at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences at Rohtak, where he was rushed.

Out on bail after serving three weeks behind bars, Uvaish Ahmad claimed the charges against him were baseless and alleged that the police charged him under the ordinance in its eagerness to lodge the first FIR, barely 24 hours after the ordinance was promulgated.

The Ministry noted that 10 States/UTs account for 75.27% of new deaths, with Maharashtra registering the maximum casualties (60). West Bengal and Delhi follow with 33 and 23 daily deaths, respectively.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked BJP leaders to stop maligning the farmers and their genuine fight for justice by calling them offensive names like ‘urban naxals’, ‘khalistanis’, ‘hooligans’ etc.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar Angral said the arrested were planning to carry out a grenade attack on a temple at the behest of their Pakistani handler to disturb communal amity in the district.

A report said that as many as 18,255 stranded persons registered on the “I am Stranded” portal, that was created by the State government to ensure that all affected persons were registered and brought back in a systematic manner.

Unemployment benefits being paid out to about 14 million people through pandemic programs lapsed on Saturday, but could be restarted until mid-March if Mr. Trump signs the bill.

She was charged with trespassing after entering the apartment building of an alleged security operative who inadvertently revealed details of Navalny’s supposed poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent.

“We welcome Andy back to Melbourne with open arms,” Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said Monday. “As a five-time finalist he has been an integral part of so many amazing matches and storylines in the recent history of the Australian Open.”

The result left Liverpool on 32 points from 15 games, three ahead of second-placed Everton. West Bromwich stayed 19th on eight points but their spirited fightback will have given new boss Sam Allardyce plenty to cheer about.