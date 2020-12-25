Morning Digest: Over 6,000 travellers from U.K. traced across States in wake of new coronavirus strain, govt. renews offer for dialogue with farmers, and more

25 December 2020 09:00 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

In line with a Health Ministry directive, several States have stepped up efforts to trace and test persons who have flown in or transited from the United Kingdom between November 25 and December 23, for a more infective version of the COVID-19 virus. Flights between India and the U.K. remain suspended till December 31.

A day after the farmer unions rejected its offer of talks, the Union government on Thursday again wrote to them extending an invitation for talks and reiterated its commitment to a logical solution to all the issues raised by the agitating farmer groups.

Just a week before the deadline, Britain and the European Union struck a free-trade deal on December 24 that should avert economic chaos on New Year's and bring a measure of certainty for businesses after years of Brexit turmoil.

There is now more evidence to show that the Indian economy “is pulling out of COVID-19’s deep abyss and is reflating” at a pace that beats most predictions, RBI officials, including Deputy Governor Michael Patra, said in an article in the central bank’s monthly bulletin.

The Union government is likely to accept NSCN-K (National Socialist Council of Nagaland – Khaplang) leader Niki Sumi’s offer to revive the ceasefire agreement and the anti-terror cases lodged against him would be dealt with appropriately, a senior government official said.

The Congress on Thursday formally announced its alliance with the Left Front in West Bengal for the upcoming Assembly elections. West Bengal State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party’s ‘high command’ had given its go-ahead for the tie-up.

A parliamentary panel has recommended that the athletes going for Olympics 2021 and their support staff, including the coaches, should be put in the priority group for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced the setting up an agro industrial park in Singur, the town that had become synonymous with fight against land acquisition in the Left front government.

The majority of the Central trade unions on Thursday boycotted the Labour and Employment Ministry’s consultation on the draft rules for the four labour codes enacted by the government in 2019 and 2020, terming the exercise a “farce”.

Indian Navy ship INS Kiltan, which arrived in Vietnam on Thursday to deliver relief material under Mission Sagar-III, will hold a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with the Vietnamese Navy in the South China Sea (SCS) later this week, the Navy said.

The five-acre land allotted for the construction of a mosque in Dhannipur in Ayodhya was not in any manner a barter or an exchange, but a relief carved out by the Supreme Court using its special powers, the trust set up to build the structure has asserted.