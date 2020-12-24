Morning Digest: Health Secretary reviews status of COVID positive U.K. passengers, farmers front rejects Centre’s talks offer yet again, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, reviewed the status of passengers coming from the U.K. to India and found positive in the States/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Punjab, Gujarat and Kerala, and the States’ response measures, in a meeting held through video conference on Wednesday.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a joint front of farmer unions, on Wednesday rejected the Union government’s offer of talks on the three farm laws, saying they were seeking the revocation of the legislations and not amendments. It urged the government to come out with concrete proposals showing an “open mind” and “good intentions” to resume the process of negotiation at the earliest.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reached out to the protesting farmers in Delhi and assured them the support of her party in the protests.

Stella Tennant, the aristocratic British model who was a muse to designers such as Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni Versace, died suddenly at the age of 50, her family said on Wednesday.

Russia''s Health Ministry agreed Wednesday to cut the size of a study of a domestically developed coronavirus vaccine and to stop the enrolment of volunteers.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on December 23 approved changes to the post-matric scholarship scheme for students from the Scheduled Castes, including a new funding pattern of 60-40 for the Centre and States. The changes were aimed at enabling four crore students to access higher education over the next five years, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot said at a press briefing.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that her colleagues, friends and family members were being targeted by Central investigating agencies as the BJP had failed to “fight her politically”, while National Conference (NC) president Dr. Farooq Abdullah said, “No coercive tactics will dilute or dent our collective resolve.”

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested a Punjab resident at Delhi airport on his arrival from Cyprus for allegedly “hatching a criminal conspiracy to revive Sikh militancy for ultimate aim of formation of a separate state of Khalistan.”

Six people, including four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, a policeman, and a civilian, were injured in a grenade explosion in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal on Wednesday evening.

China on Wednesday said it had been in touch with the Indian authorities over the plight of Indian sailors stranded in ships off its ports, but offered no immediate way out amid a continuing stalemate that has left Indian seafarers stranded for months.

The Reserve Bank of India has advised public to be wary of unauthorised digital lending platforms and mobile apps.

Determined to leave behind the embarrassing defeat in the series-opener, the Indian team, under stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, switched its focus to red-ball cricket on Wednesday with Shubman Gill and others grinding it out during a net session ahead of the Boxing Day Test.