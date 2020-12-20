Morning Digest: Help pours in from villages for farmers' protest, Trinamool Congress calls Suvendu Adhikari a traitor, and more

Helping brethren: People queuing up for turbans at a kiosk on Singhu border on Saturday.

20 December 2020 09:00 IST

As the farmers’ agitation against the three controversial agriculture laws gains momentum, reinforcements such as blankets, tents and medicines are being sent to the Singhu border from the villages of Punjab and Haryana.

Within hours of Suvendu Adhikari joining the BJP, the Trinamool Congress came out all guns blazing, targeting the former party heavyweight calling him a traitor and someone who was eyeing the chair of the Chief Minister. Senior Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee launched the most scathing attack on his former party colleague calling him a “traitor” and “coward”.

The All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) on Saturday claimed that 33 farmers have lost their lives during the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s agriculture marketing laws, over the past three weeks. Condolence meetings will be held under a joint front of farmer unions at more than one lakh villages on Sunday to pay homage to them, the AIKS said.

With tens of thousands of farmers heading for the State borders of Delhi to protest against the Centre’s farm laws, scores of farmers and farm labourers are all set to march to Delhi from Punjab in the coming week to ensure the ongoing agitation does not lose its steam.

Any exploitation of the North Sentinel Island of the Andamans for commercial and strategic gain would spell the death knell for its occupants, the Sentinelese, a most secluded, particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) who reside in complete isolation on the island, the Anthropological Survey of India (AnSI) has said.

After a nearly five-hour marathon meeting of senior leaders — including key members of the group of 23 (G-23) dissenters — at party president Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence on Saturday morning, the Congress party decided to to hold a chintan shivir (brainstorming conclave) on the lines of the Shimla and Panchmarhi meetings to decide on its future.

The latest visit by the leader of the Foreign Affairs department of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Nepal is expected to open a new level of interaction among the political parties of Nepal and India, leaders on both sides have remarked. Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale’s visit to Kathmandu earlier this month took place after Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a discussion with his counterpart in Nepal on November 26 during a two-day visit, which helped in normalising relationship with Nepal after months of turmoil.

A day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reminding him about the commitment of the coalition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on the Common Minimum Program (CMP), the Shiv Sena discarded any possibility of a rift and clarified that the letter would bring forth matters which were on the backtrack due to pandemic.

A report released on Saturday by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) said the population in Indian prisons reduced by 10.42% from April to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asserted that the Army is a state institution which works under him, amid Opposition’s allegations of the powerful military establishment’s interference in the country’s politics and elections.

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is set to miss the remaining three Tests against Australia after suffering a fracture on his bowling wrist during the series opener in Adelaide.