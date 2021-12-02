Morning digest: There is no UPA now, says Mamata; WHO asks vulnerable people to put off travel, and more

02 December 2021 07:55 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) no longer existed. Taking a potshot at the Congress, Ms. Banerjee said she, along with others, “is ready to fight against the BJP, but she cannot do anything if someone is not willing to fight”.

The WHO said on Tuesday that those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including people over 60 years of age, who are also vulnerable to the disease should put off travel to areas with community transmission.

As stricter testing norms at airports for international arrivals kicked in from Wednesday, passengers from “at-risk” countries had to brace for massive queues, long waiting time for test results and missed connecting flights

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned for half an hour during Question Hour as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) members continued to protest on issues related to Central procurement of paddy in the State. Speaker Om Birla used stern words on the need to run the House and maintain the decorum

The impasse between the Opposition and the government over the suspension of 12 MPs from the Rajya Sabha continued as neither side was willing to concede any space.

Winter in northern India will unlikely be harsh with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting “normal to above normal” minimum temperatures for December-February.

A question in the Central Board of Secondary Education’s Class 12 board examination on sociology, held on Wednesday, has created an uproar. “The unprecedented scale and spread of anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002 took place under which Government?” asked question no. 23 in the Sociology paper. The choices offered to students were: “(a) Congress (b) BJP (c) Democratic (d) Republican.”

World Health Organization member states agreed on Wednesday to start building a new international accord on how to handle future pandemics and ensure there can be no repeat of COVID-19.

Defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without the Congress can only be a dream for regional parties, party general secretary K.C. Venugopal said on Wednesday after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s assertion that the BJP can be defeated if all regional parties come together.

Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday in a two-line tweet called for the construction of a temple in Mathura at a time when right-wing groups are demanding the removal of a Mughal-era mosque located adjacent to the Krishna temple in the city.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating the Periya twin murder case arrested five Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] workers, including a branch secretary, on Wednesday.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which probed the post-Godhra riots of 2002 said on Wednesday that everyone of the cases it investigated led to convictions.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s top Pacific envoy on Wednesday accused China of trying to “drive Australia to its knees” through a barrage of sanctions that amounted to “economic warfare”.