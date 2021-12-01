Morning digest | No Omicron cases in India, says Health Minister; India mulling options over re-opening mission in Afghanistan, and more

01 December 2021 08:12 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

COVID-19 variant Omicron has not been reported in India yet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Parliament on Tuesday. He said that while the variant has been found in 14 countries so far there is no case in India.

As several countries including the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Japan and the European Union begin to discuss the possibility of re-staffing embassies in Kabul, New Delhi is considering its options on its presence in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Tuesday appointed a three-member committee to revisit the criteria for 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) in educational institutions and government jobs, after a rap from the Supreme Court in November.

Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday that if the 12 suspended members were to apologise they could return to the House. Earlier in the day, the Opposition staged a walkout and stayed away from the proceedings.

More than six lakh Indians renounced citizenship in the past five years, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. This year, till September 30, 1,11,287 Indians gave up their citizenship.

Six of the eight existing Indian Premier League franchises retained the tried and tested players for the forthcoming season. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings did spring a surprise by retaining uncapped Indian players.

The Uttarakhand Government on Tuesday took back the Char Dham Devasthanam Board Act that had sought to extend control over 51 Hindu shrines and had been opposed tooth and nail from seers and managements of the shrines. With this, the BJP hopes that a major political pain point for the party in Uttarakhand, just months before the Assembly elections, has been resolved.

Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior ministers over the next two days.

India’s core sector output growth accelerated in October, with the Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) expanding 7.5% on the back of appreciable increases in the production of cement, coal, refinery products and electricity. September’s growth estimate was revised to a 4.5% pace.

The Opposition on Tuesday presented a united front with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Trinamool Congress, albeit reluctantly, joining the protest on the 12 MPs’ suspension issue.

The State logged 4,723 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday when 59,524 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 51,41,814 cases.

The project to digitise the National School of Drama’s around 19,000 hours of audio and video recordings would start this financial year, according to NSD officials on Tuesday.

The U.S. military will reinforce deployments and bases directed at China and Russia, while maintaining forces in the West Asia adequate to deter Iran and jihadist groups, the Pentagon said on Monday, referencing results of a review.

The factional feuding in the Congress party seemed to be inching towards a turning point. The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has reportedly moved against senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala for allegedly bringing intra-party disputes into the United Democratic Front (UDF) fold.

The Initial public offering of Rs.7,247 crore Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd, was subscribed 0.12 times on the upper band of Rs.900 on day one from non institutional investors and retail investors.