Morning Digest: Cyclone Nivar makes landfall, weakens from 'very severe' to 'severe' cyclonic storm; Football legend Diego Maradona dies and more

26 November 2020 07:45 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Centre of storm crosses T.N., Puducherry coasts, set to weaken further by 7 a.m.

Cyclone Nivar began the landfall process by around 11:30 p.m. on Novermber 25 and crossed the coast of Puducherry before 2:30 a.m. on November 26. After weakening from a 'very severe' to 'severe' cyclonic storm, it is set to turn into a cyclonic storm, IMD said.

Maradona, one of football's immortals, leaves Earth

Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, died at his home in Argentina after suffering a heart attack. He was 60. Beloved in his homeland after leading Argentina to win the 1986 World Cup and adored in Italy after taking Napoli to two Serie A titles, Maradona was a uniquely gifted player and charismatic figure.

Narendra Modi to lay foundation for new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone for a new Parliament building in the first half of December, sources said. The new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project and it is expected to be completed in 21 months from the start of construction work.

Supreme Court reserves order on in-service quota for medical admissions

The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the interim question whether Tamil Nadu and Kerala should provide 50% in-service reservation for admissions to super-specialty medical courses in government colleges for the current academic year.

Nutrition portal to monitor services at anganwadis down for nearly three months

A massive nutrition portal developed by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), which is used by the Centre as well as most States, and touted as the world’s biggest nutrition system, to record and monitor delivery of services to children and mothers across nearly seven lakh anganwadis has been down for nearly three months, several State governments have confirmed.

Coronavirus | Medical colleges may open by December 1, says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday directed the States and Union Territories to initiate necessary steps for the reopening of medical colleges on or before December 1, while following COVID-19 reopening guidelines issued by the competent authorities in the respective Central/ State/ UT governments. The Health Ministry has obtained concurrence for this from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Biden urges Americans to be safe during holiday, fight coronavirus pandemic

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday pleaded with Americans to take steps to remain safe as COVID-19 cases surge on the eve of the Thanksgiving holiday and pledged again to make combating the pandemic a top priority when he takes office in January.

LVB to become DBS Bank India from Nov 27; ₹25,000 withdrawal restriction to go

Crisis-hit Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) will merge into the Indian arm of Singapore-based DBS Bank on November 27, leading to removal of all restrictions, including withdrawal cap of ₹25,000, which the RBI had placed on the lender earlier this month.

Govt. allots ₹2,000-cr. for infra funding

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the infusion of ₹6,000 crore as equity into a new debt platform to raise up to ₹1.1 lakh crore for financing infrastructure projects by 2025. Of the ₹6,000-crore equity to be injected by 2021-22, the Cabinet has approved ₹2,000 crore for disbursal this year subject to the funds being required.

ISL | Le Fondre gives Mumbai City full points

A late penalty from striker Adam le Fondre helped Mumbai City FC edge out FC Goa 1-0 at the Fatorda Stadium on Wednesday. FC Goa — down to 10 men after Redeem Tlang was sent off in the 40th minute — looked set to escape with a draw, until disaster struck.