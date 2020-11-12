Morning Digest | Centre unveils incentives to boost manufacturing; NDA will fulfil the promise of Bihar mandate, says PM Modi and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The government unveiled a production-linked incentive scheme to encourage domestic manufacturing investments in ten more sectors, with an estimated outlay of about ₹1.46 lakh crore over the next five years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11 said that the Bihar poll verdict and that of bypolls in various States had demonstrated that the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) welfare and development policies had the trust of the people and were an endorsement of the way the COVID-19 pandemic had been combated.

After an 11-day-long stalemate, Gujjars, demanding reservation in jobs and education, signed an agreement with the Rajasthan government, covering the crucial aspects of backlog posts, ongoing recruitments, withdrawal of criminal cases and rehabilitation of the families of those killed during previous agitations.

Farmers groups insist they will come to the capital for protest on November 26 and 27, despite the Delhi Police denying permission for a rally at the Jantar Mantar protest site, citing COVID-19 and other restrictions. Punjab farmer leaders also say they have not yet decided on how to respond to the Centre’s call for talks on Friday to resolve the situation arising from the stoppage of goods trains to the State, with no consensus among different groups about how to engage with the government.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has relaxed norms for farmer, student, religious and other groups who are not directly aligned to any political party to receive foreign funds if the groups are not involved in “active politics”. The Ministry notified new rules under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010 on Wednesday thereby amending the FCRA Rules, 2011.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats in the Bihar Assembly election, getting over five lakh votes out of the four crore polled. A day after the results, its president Asaduddin Owaisi stressed on the need to speak about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Sixty-eight per cent of the newly elected Bihar MLAs have pending criminal charges, with 51% of them having declared serious cases against themselves, including rape and murder, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The India Customs intercepted an 18-tonne shipment of red sandalwood destined for the United Arab Emirates, during a month-long “Operation Thunder 2020”, coordinated by the Interpol and the World Customs Organisation, which involved law enforcement agencies in 103 countries.

Although the Sri Lankan government is yet to declare its final position on developing the strategic East Container Terminal (ECT) at the Colombo Port jointly with India and Japan — agreed in May 2019 by the previous government — Port worker unions, which are resisting the project, think Sri Lanka might “concede”.

Now that another IPL has passed into history, it is time to ask the question that has been dancing on the edges of the tournament for many years: when will Pakistani players be allowed to take part? Their finest, Babar Azam, is the No. 2 batsman in the T20 format while Imad Wasim is among the top 10 bowlers.