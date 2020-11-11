Morning Digest | BJP makes big gains in Gujarat, M.P., U.P., Karnataka in bypolls; Mumbai Indians lift their fifth IPL trophy and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Surmounting anti-incumbency of 15 years, a mutinous former ally, and a spirited challenge from a resurgent Opposition that rose from its ashes like proverbial phoenix after the 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, Nitish Kumar- led NDA was back in power in Bihar on Wednesday with a slender majority. The ruling coalition won 125 seats in the 243-member State Assembly against 110 clinched by the Opposition Grand Alliance to pave the way for a fourth successive term for Mr. Kumar in office.

The BJP was on course to win 40 of the 59 Assembly by-elections held in 11 States last week, according to the Election Commission’s portal for results and trends at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The ruling party has won or was leading in 19 out of the 28 seats for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, while the Congress was ahead in the remaining nine seats.

The United States has surpassed 1 million new confirmed coronavirus cases in just the first 10 days of November, with more than 100,000 infections each day becoming the norm in a surge that shows no signs of slowing.

As the CPI(ML) on Tuesday registered its highest tally in over 30 years in Bihar by winning 12 of the 19 seats it contested, its general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya credited the people of Bihar for its performance while he rued that the Left was under-represented in the Mahagathbandhan led by the RJD.

Despite facing questions over his handling of the law and order situation and sensitive caste equations in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP on Tuesday looked set to retain all the six seats it had won in 2017. The SP won the seventh seat, Malhani in Jaunpur, which it had held in 2017, in bypolls in which the Opposition parties failed to make a mark.

Making a start on fulfilling the promise of 10,000 new farmer producer organisations (FPOs) by 2023-24, Central and State agencies have identified 1,580 blocks where FPOs will be started this year, according to a review conducted by the Agriculture Ministry on Tuesday.

Were everything to go to plan, India’s very own m-RNA (messenger-RNA) vaccine could be ready by March. Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceutical’s novel m-RNA vaccine candidate was approved for funding as early as July by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). However, being a biological product that requires genetic manipulation, it needs to be cleared by the Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation (RCGM), a DBT body, before it can approach the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for human trials.

Six months after fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya lost his last appeal against extradition in British courts, Acting British High Commissioner Jan Thompson says it hasn’t yet “resolved” all the legal issues surrounding his return to India.

Attorney-General William Barr has authorised federal prosecutors across the U.S. to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities, if they exist, before the 2020 presidential election is certified.

At the November 10 ‘One More Thing’ Special Event, streamed virtually from Apple Park, California, Tim Cook and his team at Apple unveiled the first Apple Silicon SoC (system on a chip): M1. It is the first personal computer chip built using cutting-edge 5-nanometer process technology and is packed with 16 billion transistors, the most Apple has ever put into a chip.

Banks must not shy away from lending, especially when the economy is facing major challenges, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday. Lenders should also offer all Indian customers the Rupay card first, discourage non-digital payments, and link every account with the customer’s Aadhaar number by March 31, 2021, she added.

Indian Premier League 2020 final | Fearsome MI breaks DC’s resilience, surges to record fifth title

Mumbai Indians underlined its status as a true powerhouse team, cruising to a fifth IPL title with a five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the final held at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. MI took the big prize without much fuss, reaching a 157-run target with eight balls to spare. Skipper Rohit Sharma (68, 51b, 5x4, 4x6), not in the best form this season, saved his best for last.