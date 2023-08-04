Morning digest | Govt, opposition try to end standoff over Manipur debate; PM Modi to attend BRICS summit in Johannesburg this month, and more

August 04, 2023 06:26 am | Updated 06:26 am IST

With 6 sittings left, Centre, Opposition try to end standoff over Manipur debate

With just six sittings remaining in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the government and the Opposition are trying to work out a truce to break the prolonged logjam in the Rajya Sabha on the question of debate on the Manipur violence.

PM Modi to attend BRICS summit in Johannesburg later this month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, August 3, 2023 confirmed to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa that he will be travelling to Johannesburg to attend the August 22-24 BRICS summit. The telephonic conversation between Mr. Modi and Mr. Ramaphosa came days after Russian President Vladimir Putin cancelled his visit to Johannesburg for the same event.

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to charges over attempts to change results of 2020 elections

Former U.S President Donald Trump on August 3 arrived at the federal courthouse in Washington to surrender to authorities on charges he plotted to overturn his 2020 defeat in the presidential election.

‘Save The Children’ loses its FCRA permit

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has withdrawn the permit under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for U.K.-based NGO Save The Children’s Indian offshoot, Bal Raksha Bharat.

Is Article 370 being equated to Basic Structure of Constitution, asks Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on August 3 asked whether Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, is being equated to the Basic Structure of the Constitution.

3 Bills passed in Rajya Sabha yet again in Opposition’s absence

On August 3 too, the Rajya Sabha passed three Bills without any major discussion as Opposition members boycotted the proceedings over the violence in Manipur. The Upper House had passed three Bills on Wednesday in a similar manner.

Minor girl allegedly raped, body burnt in brick kiln in Bhilwara

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and her body was burnt in a brick kiln in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Wednesday, August 3, 2023. Police detained three persons belonging to the Kalbelia nomadic tribe from Narsinghpura village in connection with the incident after the body was recovered late in the night.

Centre restricts laptop, PC and tablet imports; calls for licence

The Central government on Thursday restricted all imports of laptops, tablets, all-in-one and small-factor personal computers or PCs, requiring licences for these products to be brought into the country and sold to consumers.

Great Nicobar Project may see 9.64 lakh trees axed, says Minister

The Union government’s ambitious ₹72,000-crore Great Nicobar Project may see 9.64 lakh, and not 8.5 lakh, trees felled to enable the construction of a trans-shipment port, an international airport, township development, and a 450 MVA gas and solar-based power plant in the Great Nicobar island, according to a response by Minister of State (Environment) Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the Rajya Sabha on August 3.

MEA would ‘like to see return to normalcy’ in Gurugram as India prepares to host G20

In the backdrop of communal tension and violence in Gurugram, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that it would like to see a “return to normalcy” as the National Capital Region prepares for the G20 summit for which the heads of governments of member countries have been invited.

VHP seeks NIA probe into Udupi ‘voyeurism’ incident

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday, August 3, sought a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the alleged voyeurism incident at the Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences in Udupi.

Debutant Tilak Varma’s knock in vain as India loses opening T20I against West Indies

Tilak Varma looked very much at home on his international debut before India made a mess of a modest run-chase to lose the opening T20 International against the West Indies by four runs here on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Toyota unveils full hybrid EV Vellfire; price starts at ₹1.2 crore

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) unveiled its all-new Vellfire, a self-charging strong hybrid EV in India on Wednesday. The new Vellfire is designed to offer powerful performance at low fuel consumption, with studies showing such models could run 40% of distance and 60% of time in electric or zero emission mode with engine off, TKM said in a statement. The Hi trim version is priced at ₹1.2 crore (ex-showroom) and VIP Executive Lounge variant costs ₹1.3 crore.