Morning Digest | NITI Aayog bats for tax breaks to achieve monetisation goal, more than 2.58 lakh people across 16 districts affected by Assam floods, and more

30 August 2021 07:56 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

India and Russia are expecting to conclude the bilateral logistics agreement, Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS), and a Navy to Navy cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) when Russian Defence Minister Gen Sergei Shoigu visits India later this year.

Floods in Assam, delayed by three months, have affected more than 2.58 lakh people across 16 districts, officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said Sunday.

South Block has maintained a studied silence in response to the comments from Taliban leader Sher Mohammed Stanekzai who on Saturday described India as “very important for the region”.

The Congress is all set to hold a series of press conference on the issue of National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) that seeks to monetize assets like ports, airports, rail and roads among others.

The Biden administration’s moves to pull out troops from Afghanistan and Iraq mean there will be more American focus on dealing with China, and India could benefit from U.S. investment that is leaving China if the Modi government becomes more transparent in policy-making and “open for business”, said Indo-U.S. trade body chief Mukesh Aghi.

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Sunday questioned Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the adoption in the Assembly of a special resolution that called for the repeal of the farm laws. He pointed out that the DMK’s manifesto for the 2016 election had promised a new policy for the sale of farm produce and the elimination of middlemen and its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha election had vowed to implement the recommendations of the M.S. Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations. “What you stated in the manifestos is getting fulfilled through the farm laws. Why are you opposing it? This shows you want to blindly oppose [the policies of] Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Indian industry does not seem to share the government and the Reserve Bank of India’s optimism about this year’s growth prospects, according to a poll of CEOs conducted by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

To make the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) a success, the government should give Income tax breaks to attract retail investors into instruments like Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs), the NITI Aayog has recommended.

In a move that could have ramifications for the free passage of both military and commercial vessels in the South China Sea, Chinese authorities said on Sunday they will require a range of vessels “to report their information” when passing through what China sees as its “territorial waters”, starting from September 1.

At its national council meeting in Patna under new president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, Bihar’s ruling party, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), on Sunday passed eight resolutions, including the demand for a caste-based Census and a focus on girl education for population control in the country.

The Shiv Sena had been irretrievably damaged by its chief spokesperson MP Sanjay Raut, remarked Union Minister Narayan Rane on Sunday as the vicious sabre-rattling between Mr. Rane and the Sena continued unabated after the Minister’s controversial “would have slapped Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray” remark.

A Taliban fighter shot dead an Afghan folk singer in a restive mountain province under unclear circumstances, his family said on Sunday.

Six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza embarks on yet another journey carrying the message that an athlete’s life doesn’t stop on attaining motherhood.