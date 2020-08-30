Morning Digest: Metro services to resume from September 7; Centre must borrow and pay States’ GST dues, says Kerala; and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Metro rail services will resume from September 7 and congregations with a ceiling of 100 persons will be allowed from September 21 under fresh set of Unlock 4 guidelines announced by the Union Home Ministry on Saturday.

Kerala has rejected the two options for Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation mooted by the Centre at the 41st GST Council meeting earlier this week. Instead the State has asked the Centre to take a loan and provide compensation to the States.

Richard Verma, former U.S. Ambassdor to India (2014 - 2017) and currently the Vice-Chair of strategy advisory firm The Asia Group, recalls that Barack Obama and Joe Biden wanted to carve out a separate designation for India as a major defence partner. In an interview, Mr. Verma vouches for Mr. Biden’s ability to help stabilise risks to peace in South Asia.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., has announced the acquisition of the retail and wholesale, and logistics and warehousing businesses of the Future Group, on a slump sale basis, for a lump sum of ₹24,713 crore.

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants after the ultras fired on a ‘naka’ party of the forces on the outskirts of the city here on Saturday, police said.

The Tamil Nadu government may go along broadly with the ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines issued by the Centre on Saturday. The State government is believed to be considering, among other things, resumption of intra-district public transport and re-opening of hotels and resorts. Some more relief is expected because of the State’s compulsion to allow more economic activities, especially in view of the expected gap in revenue due to the shortfall in the Goods and Services Tax.

A three-judge Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra will on Monday pronounce its sentence on civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan, found guilty of criminal contempt for two tweets.

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen ₹46.96 crore of funds in bank accounts of the companies involved in running Chinese online betting applications. More than 90 websites, through which the applications were being operated, have been identified.

China’s President Xi Jinping on Saturday outlined plans to “solidify border defence” and build an “impregnable wall” to ensure the stability of Tibet.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli was happy with his rhythm as he hit the nets for the first time in five months.