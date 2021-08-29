Morning Digest | NIA busts Indian module link to Islamic State in Khorasan; India unlikely to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases in September, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in coordination with the intelligence agencies, has busted an Indian module which was in contact with some ISKP operatives, and also some others from Syria, Iraq and Africa, through an Instagram channel named ‘Chronicle Foundation’.

NITI Aayog’s penchant for projecting unrealistic trends of daily COVID-19 cases without sharing the basis on which such projections are made continues.

Citing the teachings of Sikh gurus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India had not only brought back Indians from Afghanistan but also the sacred book Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

It has been a month since 27-year-old Shafiq Sultan spoke to his family, but what is troubling him even more is the silence from the Indian government about the future of thousands of Afghan scholars like him.

Dr. N.K. Arora, a senior member of National COVID-19 Task Force and Advisor, national AEFI committee, speaks to The Hindu about the ZyCoV-D vaccine — the world’s first plasmid DNA vaccine for human use — and how it could be the beginning of a vaccine revolution.

Hours after two Ladakh-based organisations called for a shutdown in the Union Territory, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on August 28 met the protesting members in Leh and listened to their demands, including Statehood and special Constitutional position on the lines of Sixth Schedule.

The Chhattisgarh CM’s one-time ally is now his key rival within the Congress.

To some, 1921 represents a fight for freedom; to others, it is a case study of class oppression; and to yet another set, it is about a ‘Hindu genocide’.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday arrested two persons in connection post-poll violence at Chapra in West Bengal’s Nadia district. The accused, Bijoy Ghosh and Ashima Ghosh, are accused in the murder on Dharma Mondal at Chapra.

If 48 men can be Chief Justices of India, Justice B.V. Nagarathna, scheduled to be sworn in as a Supreme Court judge and poised to be Chief Justice of India in 2027, will historically interrupt the unbroken line of male Chief Justices.

The U.S. military said August 27 it had carried out a drone strike against a “planner” of the Islamic State-Khorasan, the group which claimed credit for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport.