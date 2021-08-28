Morning Digest | Bhavinaben Patel becomes first Indian in finals of a table tennis event in Paralympics; Pentagon says U.S. drone strike targets IS ‘planner’ in Afghanistan, and more

Bhavina Patel.

28 August 2021 08:17 IST

India has administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccination doses under its nationwide vaccination drive on August 27.

Bhavinaben Patel continued to script history as she became the first Indian to enter the final of a table tennis event in the Paralympics with a hard-fought 3-2 win over China's Miao Zhang in a class 4 semifinal here on August 28.

The U.S. military said on August 27 it had carried out a drone strike against a “planner” of the Islamic State-Khorasan, the group which claimed credit for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon chair a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) to nudge financial regulators to relax and harmonise investment norms for instruments like Infrastructure Investment trusts (InvITs) to be used to monetise public assets like highways, gas pipelines and railway tracks.

No clear announcement on the leadership question in Chhattisgarh was forthcoming at the end of nearly four hour talks between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on August 27 but the Baghel camp appears confident that he has survived for now. General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal and Mr. Punia were also present at the meeting.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on August 27 sought freedom to take decisions, saying he had conveyed it to the ‘high command’ that if he is able to live up to people’s expectations, he could secure the party’s prosperity in the next 20 years and if he is not allowed to take decisions, then he shall smash it out as well.

Six months after a devastating flood of rock, ice and debris gushed down the Rishiganga river in Uttarakhand and killed at least 200 and severely damaged two hydropower projects, three Central Ministries, which initially had dissenting views on the future of hydroelectric power projects have agreed to a consensus.

Opposition leaders raised queries about the internal security concerns for India, the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during the briefing on Thursday by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the developments in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.

The Tamil Nadu government has urgently moved the Supreme Court seeking judicial orders to restrain Karnataka from proceedings with “any activity” in regard to the proposed construction of a reservoir at Mekedatu across the inter-State Cauvery river.

President Ram Nath Kovind on August 27 appointed Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit, to discharge the functions of the Governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties, from the date he assumes charge. He will continue to discharge his additional duties until regular arrangements are made. He has also been appointed as the Administrator of Union Territory of Chandigarh.

With four museum galleries, a restored well and new amenities for visitors, the renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar would be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 28.

An under-fire Cheteshwar Pujara played one of his most aggressive knocks as the Indian top order showed plenty of resolve to reach 215 for two and keep the third Test against England alive with two more days remaining.