Morning Digest | Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 U.S. troops; Baghel summoned again by Congress’ central leadership, and more

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport on Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 12 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

President Joe Biden vowed on Thursday to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite a deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He also promised to avenge the deaths, declaring to the extremists responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”

India on Thursday strongly condemned the deadly bomb explosions near the Kabul airport and said the attacks reinforced the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism.

The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday, citing the threat of an attack by Islamic State (IS) militants as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many people as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline.

About 100 members of banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), who were released from Afghan prisons by the Taliban, have joined back and the outfit is planning to carry out fresh attacks in India, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir, according to information gathered by security agencies.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been summoned again by the Congress’ central leadership and he is expected to be in Delhi on Friday amidst the continuing power struggle between him and State Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo. Party sources did not rule out a change of guard in the State, though Mr. Baghel is resisting it.

The IT systems of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) have been down over the past week, putting Aadhaar holders in a tizzy as deadlines loom to link their UIDAI identity details with their Employees’ Provident Fund Accounts and the Income tax department’s Permanent Account Number (PAN).

The Gujarat government on Thursday said it would approach the Supreme Court challenging the stay granted by the High Court on certain Sections of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act 2021 that seeks to stop religious conversion through interfaith marriages using force or allurement or fraudulent means.

Ten accused in the Elgar Parishad case have written a letter to Home Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday alleging that Taloja Central Jail's Superintendent Kaustubh Kurlekar scans and saves copies of letters written by them to their family and advocates.

The Supreme Court has decided to hear “at length” a plea that convicted parliamentarians and State legislators, former and sitting, should be disqualified and banned for life from contesting elections to Parliament or Assemblies.

Joe Root stamped his authority over the Indian bowling attack with a third masterful hundred in as many games, putting England in a dominant position on day two of the second Test on Thursday.