Morning Digest | India to evacuate 200 stranded people from Kabul; no curbs on inter-State travel, says Centre, and more

The government is learnt to have cleared all nine names recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana for appointments as apex court judges.

Some cases of the Delta variant, the most widely prevalent variant of concern in India, are being “reclassified” to another sub-lineage that has been associated with a large number of cases in Israel, the India SARS-CoV-2 Genome (INSACOG) consortium, which tracks emerging variants, said in a report on Monday.

India anticipated the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban, said Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat here on Wednesday.

A special Indian Air Force aircraft is expected to evacuate at least 200 stranded individuals from Kabul in one of the final Indian airlift flights from Afghanistan following the takeover by the Taliban.

A day after Congress State in-charge of Chhattisgarh P.L. Punia announced that Bhupesh Baghel will continue as Chief Minister, sources say that the last word has not yet been spoken on the matter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against businessman Anoop Bartaria, a chartered accountant and 16 others for allegedly cheating the Syndicate Bank of about ₹209 crore.

Google on Wednesday launched its global “Be Internet Awesome” programme for children in India in partnership with Indian comic book publisher Amar Chitra Katha to offer Internet safety lessons in eight Indian languages.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated trade union, was opposed to the Union government’s plan to monetise assets worth ₹6 lakh crore over four years and was planning to protest the same, BMS general secretary Binoy Kumar Sinha said on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry, in its revised ‘Guidelines for domestic travel (flight/train/ship/ bus inter-state travel)’ issued to States and Union Territories on Wednesday, has said that there shall be no restrictions on inter-State travel by air, rail, water, or road.

James Anderson's artistic morning spell in an inspired English bowling performance blew away India for an inexplicable 78 as the hosts took complete control by stumps with a dominant batting show on the first day of the third Test here on Wednesday.