Morning Digest | Narayan Rane arrested in Maharashtra, let out on bail; Amarinder Singh Ministry reels under Congress feud again, and more
A select list of stories to read before you start your day.
Amarinder Singh Ministry reels under Congress feud again
The Congress high command’s efforts to resolve issues in the party’s Punjab unit have failed to yield the desired results as the crisis only deepened further on Tuesday, after factions supporting Chief Minister Captain (Retd.) Amarinder Singh and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu spoke out against each other.
Economic criterion not sole basis for creamy layer: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the government cannot deny reservation to a person belonging to a backward community solely on the ground that he or she is rich.
Modi, Putin discuss Afghanistan situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday discussed charting out a “coordinated” strategy in Afghanistan, while National Security Advisors from the five BRICS countries met virtually to discuss developments there with a focus on combating terrorism.
Narayan Rane arrested in Maharashtra, let out on bail
Union Minister Narayan Rane was on Tuesday arrested and taken into custody by the police at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra for his statement on Monday that he would have slapped State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for forgetting the year India got freedom during his Independence Day speech.
Play-based teaching module prepared for Class 1 students to ease post-COVID transition
With schools having been closed for the last year and a half due to COVID-19, the Central government has issued a 12-week play-based module as a transition aid to help students ease into physical classes for the first time.
Hope situation in Afghanistan doesn't pose challenge to its neighbours: India at UNHRC
India on Tuesday hoped that the situation in Afghanistan does not pose a challenge to its neighbours and the Afghan territory is not used by terrorist groups such as LeT and JeM to threaten other countries, as it pitched for an inclusive and broad-based dispensation in Kabul representing all sections of Afghan society.
CIA chief held secret meeting with Taliban in Kabul: report
U.S. Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns held a secret meeting in Kabul with Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.
India-Russia defence trade worth $15 billion in three years: Russian official
In the last three years, since 2018, the defence trade between India and Russia was $15 billion because of some big ticket defence deals, said Victor N. Kladov, Head of International Cooperation and Regional Policy of Rostec state corporation.
In a first, Army receives hand grenades from private sector
Marking a first in ammunition supply by the private sector to the Army, Nagpur-based Economic Explosives Limited (EEL) handed over the first batch of Multi-Mode Hand Grenades (MMHG) on Tuesday.
‘U.P. govt. withdrew 77 Muzaffarnagar riot cases without providing reasons’, report informs SC
Seventy-seven cases relating to the Muzaffarnagar communal riots were withdrawn by the Uttar Pradesh government without assigning any reasons, a report alerted the Supreme Court.
AFC Cup | ATKMB enters knockout semifinals
ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) made it to the inter-zonal semifinals of the AFC Cup as it held its final Group-D opponent Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh to a 1-1 draw in Male on Tuesday.