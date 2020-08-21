Morning Digest: India and China hold fresh talks on border stand-off; Expert group will evaluate Russian and other vaccines, says MEA, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

India and China on Thursday held another round of border talks aimed at breaking the impasse along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), with complete disengagement still remaining a far-off prospect and both sides appearing prepared for the long haul.

India maintained a cautious approach to the announcement of Russian vaccine Sputnik V, saying the “National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19” would evaluate all candidates first and then explore partnerships for Indian companies.

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden will formally accept the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Presidency on the fourth and final night (Friday morning India time) of the Democratic National Convention, themed America’s Promise. Mr. Biden was formally nominated on Tuesday night. His running mate, U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepted her nomination on Wednesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday declared that former Navy official Kulbhushan Jadhav should be represented by an Indian lawyer in Pakistan.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan to take “two or three days” to “reflect on”, and possibly modify, a statement that he read out to judges, in which he refused to apologise for his tweets.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday allowed four senior National Conference leaders to attend a meeting called by party president Farooq Abdullah at his residence in Srinagar.

The Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust entrusted with the task of the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya met in New Delhi on Thursday and said construction would likely be completed within 36-40 months hence, and that engineers from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, IIT Madras and Larsen and Toubro (L&T) were in the process of testing the soil at the site.

President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon was arrested on Thursday on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme to build a southern border wall, making him the latest in a long list of Trump associates to be indicted or charged.

The Indian Railways on Thursday said about 30,000 people had lost their lives in the past three years due to trespassing and other untoward incidents around Railways premises, while maintaining that there were zero passenger fatalities due to consequential accidents.

England and Australia cricketers who feature in the IPL do not have to serve the six-day quarantine upon arrival in UAE, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) chairman Sanjeev Churiwala said on Thursday. This could make cricketers from the two nations available for their teams’ opening IPL matches.