Morning Digest: Memo indicates that PM CARES was set up by the Centre; Union Home Ministry orders withdrawal of 10,000 paramilitary troops from J&K, and more

The Centre has repeatedly insisted that the PM CARES fund is not answerable to citizens under the RTI Act, as it is not a public authority. However, on the same day the fund was announced in March, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had made the case for PM CARES being a fund set up by the Central government.

Barely a decade after its entry, Harley-Davidson Inc. is looking to wind down its assembly operations in the country as a result of weak sales and a lack of visibility for future demand, industry executives said.

The Union Home Ministry has ordered the immediate withdrawal of 100 companies or around 10,000 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel from Jammu and Kashmir.

Amidst a churning over leadership and the question of “full time president”, the Congress on Wednesday claimed million of workers want Rahul Gandhi to come back as party chief and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “egging” the media on the leadership issue.

Bangladesh will receive COVID-19 vaccine from India on a priority basis, a top diplomat of Dhaka said on Wednesday. Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh Masud Bin Momen raised some of the contentious issues such as the recent spurt in border killings and condition of the detained Tablighi Jamaat members of Bangladesh with the visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in Dhaka and the two sides agreed on an early meeting of the India-Bangladesh Consultative Committee.

The Supreme Court did not stop for even a single day since the pandemic made its presence felt in mid-March and the nation came to a standstill during the months of lockdown.

Soon after the Supreme Court allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday told media persons: “The Supreme Court’s order proves that there is no political interference in this matter. Our stand has been vindicated. We have full faith now that justice will be done to the family of Sushant Singh Rajput.”

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting a Common Eligibility Test (CET) for various government jobs.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has categorically rejected any possibility of establishing diplomatic relations with Israel, according to a media report.

The move by the Department of Youth Empowerment & Sports (DYES), Govt. of Karnataka, to demand a share of the revenue generated from the conduct of private franchise-based leagues in the State has not been received well.