Morning Digest: Sheikh Hasina discusses two-year road map with India Foreign Secretary; Curbs on Chinese FDI hit GM plans to exit India, and more
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to address U.S.-India Summit
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to address a U.S.-India summit organised by advocacy organisation, the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). The summit, “US-India Week: Navigating New Challenges,” will be held (virtually) from August 31 to September 3.
Sheikh Hasina discusses two-year road map with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla
India and Bangladesh on Tuesday discussed a two-year road map for bilateral ties, said informed official sources. The discussion was held during a meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla who is paying a two-day visit to capital Dhaka.
Indian Premier League 2020 | Dream11 wins title sponsorship rights
Dream11, a fantasy sports application, has bagged the title sponsorship rights for the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2020 edition for ₹222 crore.
PM-CARES contribution need not be credited to NDRF: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that funds received into the PM-CARES Fund need not be credited to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
India committed to strengthening ties, Jaishankar tells Sri Lankan counterpart
Continuing New Delhi’s high-level outreach with the newly elected government in Colombo, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar on Tuesday called his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena, and underscored India’s “commitment to taking bilateral ties to greater heights.”
China’s leadership provoking conflict with India as diversion, says former Communist Party school professor Cai Xia
The border clash between India and China was a result of the Chinese leadership “thinking of ways to divert the attention of the Chinese public”, a former professor at the elite Central Party School in Beijing has said.
Eastern U.P. funeral was a super spreader event, says study by ICMR scientists
The first COVID-19 death in eastern Uttar Pradesh sparked a “super spreader event”, according to a study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (IJMR) by scientists of the the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Bombay High Court rejects G. N. Saibaba’s plea for emergency parole
The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the emergency parole plea filed by 90% physically disabled Professor G.N. Saibaba to attend his mother’s post-funeral rites at Hyderabad.
Report predicts 12% rise in India’s cancer burden
Cancer cases in the country are likely to increase to 15.6 lakhs by 2025 — a 12% increase from current estimated cases — based on current trends, according to the National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020. The figures were released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Informatics & Research (NCDIR), Bengaluru, here on Tuesday.
Naga row: Assam Minister, Nagaland CM met Muivah
Earlier this month, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio reached Delhi to meet Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isaak- Muivah) NSCN (I-M) chief T. Muivah amid indications that the Naga peace talks were on the verge of collapse, The Hindu has learnt.
Curbs on Chinese FDI hit GM plans to exit India
Continuing tensions with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) could impact the government’s decision on a major U.S.-China auto plant deal in Maharashtra, with thousands of jobs on the line.