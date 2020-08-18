Morning Digest: Centre warns of alleged terror plot by Pakistan, SC to pronounce judgment on PM-CARES today, and more

Photo: pmcares.gov.in

18 August 2020 07:30 IST

The Centre has warned of an alleged terror plot by “Pakistan establishments” to murder select leaders of right wing organisations, including the BJP and the RSS, and called for adequate measures to protect them.

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday pronounce its judgment on a writ petition seeking the transfer of funds received in PM-CARES Fund to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to help in the fight against the pandemic.

The National Expert Group on COVID Vaccine Administration met leading domestic vaccine manufactures — Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Zydus Cadila, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals and Biological E — here on Monday.

The Modi government on Monday appointed Gujarat cadre IPS officer of 1984 batch Rakesh Asthana as the Director General (DG) of the Border Security Force (BSF). He will also continue to hold the additional charge of the post of DG, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Prominent personalities, including retired Supreme Court judges, senior apex court lawyers, former bureaucrats and Services chiefs, authors and veteran journalists have expressed their anguish at the top court’s conviction of civil rights lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his two tweets.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday urged the Delhi High Court for an early hearing of appeals filed by it and the CBI against the 2G case verdict acquitting A. Raja and others.

Former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha creates a twitter storm by claiming 100 leaders have petitioned Sonia Gandhi for a change of leadership but party rubbishes it.

Pakistan’s Army chief was visiting Saudi Arabia on Monday in an effort to ease a row between the two countries over policy towards Kashmir.

Will Rohit Sharma join the ranks of star cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, M.S. Dhoni and Virat Kohli ? That will be the interesting question, when the selection panel meets in the Capital on Monday and Tuesday, to decide on the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna and other government sports awards.