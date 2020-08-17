IMD issues red alert in Maharashtra, New Zealand delays election after virus return, and more

Some isolated places in Mumbai received heavy downpour in the range of 70 mm to 100 mm during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. File photo

17 August 2020 08:12 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a challenge and this is a long-drawn battle to be fought by each one of us, warned V.K. Paul, member of the Central government’s COVID-19 response team, on Sunday, speaking exclusively to The Hindu.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of extremely heavy showers for two districts in Maharashtra. The IMD in its daily weather report, has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and very heavy to extremely heavy rains on Monday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday delayed New Zealand's looming election by four weeks to October 17 after a renewed coronavirus outbreak hampered campaigning. New Zealand, whose original election date had been set for September 19, is battling a return of COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Accusing Facebook India of interfering with India’s electoral process, the Congress on Sunday demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) to probe allegations, triggering a war of words between the Narendra Modi government and the opposition party.

Former Indian cricketer and Uttar Pradesh Minister Chetan Chauhan died at Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Sunday. He was 73.

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland-IM (NSCN-IM) said on Sunday after Naga interlocutor R.N Ravi created an imbroglio in the peace talk process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mandated a team of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials to fast track the communication and clear the pending issues.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Shyam Rajak, considered to be the ruling JD(U)’s Dalit face, is likely to return to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday. Amid speculation that was likely to quit, the Bihars Industries Minister and JD(U)’s national general secretary was sacked from the State Cabinet and expelled from the JD(U).

In what might turn out to be an important step in easy, inexpensive SARS-CoV-2 testing, a new rapid diagnostic test for novel coronavirus infection that uses saliva samples was granted an emergency use authorisation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on August 15. It was submitted for authorisation by the FDA on July 14. The test uses a new method of processing saliva samples for testing coronavirus infection.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will be marked by several firsts, including the use of ultraviolet germicidal irradiation system and polycarbonate separators, with the arrangements being in compliance with the social distancing norm under the COVID-19 induced restrictions.

From dipping into reserves and using cargo flights as a source of revenue, Indian airlines have struggled to stay afloat as COVID-19 fears continue to haunt travellers across the country.

Europa League thoroughbreds Sevilla reached yet another final as substitute Luuk de Jong struck in the 78th minute to earn them a gritty 2-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday. Sevilla will meet either Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk in the final in Cologne on Friday, when they will be going for their sixth title in the competition since 2006.

India on Sunday sent 30 tonnes of technical equipment to deal with the environmental crisis triggered by the oil spill from MV Wakashio, on the coast of Mauritius. The Ministry of External Affairs said the material will be used to contain the damage to the marine ecology.

China’s Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi has made a rare visit to inspect “border infrastructure” in Tibet, which Chinese media has linked to the recent tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India. Mr. Wang on Friday met with the top Communist Party official in Tibet, Wu Yingjie, as well as the chairman of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) government, Qizhala, and called for efforts “to safeguard national security”.