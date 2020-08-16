Morning Digest: Dhoni, Raina bid adieu to international cricket; will stand with India if elected, says Joe Biden; and more 

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

It was Indian cricket’s million dollar question. But it wasn’t hinting at prosperity, it was one that had pathos as its overwhelming base. The query was — will M.S. Dhoni do a low-profile exit from international cricket, like the one he did with Tests? Saturday evening, twilight to be precise, Dhoni did what he does best —— spring surprises even if it means either rival bowlers are gob-smacked or cricket writers almost become like William Shakespeare’s Hamlet and wonder ‘did he’ or ‘didn’t he?’

Vibrant, electric and match-winning, he was on his day. Now the mercurial Suresh Raina too has decided to bid adieu to international cricket along with his friend and mentor, M.S. Dhoni.

The government may re-look at the age of marriage of women in its bid to fight malnutrition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech.

Indian companies have sought technical details on the trials of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for possible production in India, an Indian Embassy source in Moscow said.

Fresh hurdles have emerged in the road to peace in Nagaland. After a framework agreement was signed in 2015 between the Centre and the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim, or the NSCN (I-M), the largest of the extremist groups in the peace process since 1997, there have been more than 100 rounds of talks and several twists and turns.

The U.S. authorities have formally handed over to India a set of priceless antique pieces, including a limestone relief of Shiva and Parvati, a marble Apsara, and some other idols.

The prior consent of the Attorney General (AG) of India is not required to suo motu initiate the inherent contempt powers of the Supreme Court. A three-judge Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra held that the suo motu contempt powers of the top court is drawn from Article 129 of the Constitution, which says the Supreme Court, as a court of record, has the power to punish for contempt of itself.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition remains unchanged and his clinical parameters are stable, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said on Saturday.

Air India on Saturday clarified that 57 of its pilots, “seeking greener pastures”, had resigned from the airline “citing financial constraints”.

In an attempt to break the ice between the State government and Raj Bhavan, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

White House hopeful Joe Biden on Friday levelled fierce criticism at Donald Trump, with his campaign saying the President has resorted to “abhorrent” lies about Democrat Kamala Harris's eligibility to be Vice-President.