Morning Digest | New criminal laws will have no bearing on UAPA and MCOCA, says Centre; T.N. to move Supreme Court as Karnataka refuses to share Cauvery water, and more

August 12, 2023 07:04 am | Updated 07:05 am IST

New criminal laws will have no bearing on UAPA and MCOCA: official

New sections have been added regarding attachment and confiscation of property, mob lynching, and snatching offences; using children to commit crimes will attract 7-10 years of imprisonment

Tamil Nadu to move Supreme Court as Karnataka refuses to share Cauvery water

Though it was unanimously decided during a meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee on August 10 to release 15,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka revised its stand during the meeting of CWMA in New Delhi on August 11, Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said. Karnataka said that it would release only 8,000 cusecs of water that too on August 22. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu walked out of the Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting after Karnataka’s refusal.

Centre defends use of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in G-20 as China raises objections

The clarification came after reports in the media said China had objected to the use of non-UN languages like Sanskrit in any of the G-20 texts being negotiated.

Demolition drive: Haryana dismisses ‘ethnic cleansing’ charge

The government had earlier claimed that it was demolishing “illegally-constructed” buildings following communal violence

Four held guilty in Lakhimpur Kheri rape, murder case

Two Dalit sisters were found hanging from a tree last year. The Uttar Pradesh government had announced compensation of ₹25 lakh for next of kin of the deceased and a house.

Monsoon Session comes to an end amid Opposition protest

Opposition skips valedictory function to protest against suspension of Cong. Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and failure to take up a discussion on Manipur in Rajya Sabha; Chairman rues ‘avoidable disruptions’ affected proceedings

PM Modi cracking jokes when Manipur is burning, says Rahul Gandhi

“Women and children are dying over there, people are being murdered, women are being molested, raped and the Prime Minister of India sitting in the middle of the Parliament shamelessly laughing. This is not about Rahul Gandhi, this is not about the Congress party, this is not about the Opposition parties this is about India,” he said.

Assam Rifles not to be replaced in Manipur

Several BJP legislators and Meitei groups have accused the oldest paramilitary force in the country of “biased role by favouring and supporting one side only”.

NDA spokespersons resolve to have a common strategy for most issues in the media

Different sessions were held to discuss talking points and how to emphasise them vis-a-vis the media, and many of these sessions were presided over by Union Ministers like Bhupendra Yadav, Anurag Thakur, Anupriya Patel who also heads the Apna Dal (Sonelal), NDA leaders like Tamil Maanila Congress chief G.K. Vasan and Sanjay Nishad of the Nishad Party, as well as BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Amit Malviya.

No decision yet, says Russian diplomat on Putin attending G-20 summit

BRICS members have been taking consistent steps to switch to settlements in national currencies for quite sometime now, says Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin

Tensions rise as West African nations prepare to send troops to restore democracy in Niger

It’s unclear when or where the force will deploy and which countries from the 15-member bloc would contribute to it. Conflict experts say it would likely comprise some 5,000 troops led by Nigeria and could be ready within weeks.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints a special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe

The move is a momentous development from the typically cautious Garland and comes amid a pair of sweeping Justice Department probes into Donald Trump, the former president, and President Joe Biden’s chief rival in next year’s election. It comes as House Republicans are mounting their own investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried goes to jail as judge revokes bail

It was a spectacular fall for a man who prosecutors say portrayed himself as “a saviour of the cryptocurrency industry” as he testified before Congress and hired celebrities including Larry David, Tom Brady and Stephen Curry to promote his businesses.

India’s industrial output growth hits three-month low

The data released by National Statistical Office stated that mining output grew 7.6% in June, while Electricity generation, which had recorded a 0.9% uptick in May after two months of contraction, picked up pace to rise 4.2% in June.

Indians run rings around Japanese defence, storm into summit clash

The top-two teams at the end of the league stage prove a cut above the rest with the host cruising past Japan 5-0; Malaysia thumps Korea 6-2 in the first semifinal in an encounter that saw the latter failing to capitalise on its chances