Morning Digest | IPCC report forecasts a future of severe weather, PM Modi outlines five-point framework for maritime security debate at UNSC, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

A week into India’s United Nations Security Council (UNSC) month-long presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a debate on maritime security. The debate, titled, ‘Enhancing Maritime Security — A Case for International Cooperation’, had heads of state or government in attendance, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta and Premier of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh.

The current global warming trends overall are likely to lead to an increase in annual mean precipitation over India, with more severe rains expected over southern India in the coming decades, says the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)’s Sixth Assessment Report, public on Monday.

The Centre’s delay, for months and years on end, to act on the recommendations of the Collegium and appoint judges to High Courts has affected the early adjudication of important cases, especially high-stake commercial issues, the Supreme Court lashed out in an order on Monday.

Opposition leaders across party lines on Monday, at a private dinner hosted by senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, talked of the need to jointly take on the BJP and the Narendra Modi government. And a start should be made in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, where a victory could give the Opposition much needed momentum, the leaders argued.

Foreign nationals residing in India have been allowed to register on the CoWin portal to take COVID-19 vaccines. The Health Ministry on Monday said foreign nationals can use their passport as an identity document to register.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) informed Parliament on Monday that it did not have any transaction with NSO Group Technologies, the Israeli company that developed the Pegasus spyware, in the first pointed reference to the company from the government since the controversy broke. The government response so far has shied away from mentioning the company.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed three Bills in 20 minutes as disruption by Opposition members over the Pegasus snooping controversy and the farm laws continued into the last week of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Militants shot dead a BJP-affiliated sarpanch and his wife in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday afternoon. Officials said Ghulam Rasool from Kulgam’s Redwani Bala, and his wife, Jawhara Banoo, also a Panch, were fired upon by militants inside their rented accommodation in Lal Chowk area in Anantnag.

The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city's fall was the latest in a weeks-long, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalise their pull-out from the war-torn country.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan triggered a middle-order collapse as Bangladesh thrashed Australia by 60 runs in the fifth Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Monday to secure a handsome 4-1 series win over the touring side.