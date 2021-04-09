Morning Digest | 180 deaths following vaccination reported in India; MI-RCB clash in IPL-14 opener today, and more
A select list of stories to read before you start your day.
Coronavirus | 180 deaths following vaccination reported in India
According to a presentation made to the National AEFI Committee during a meeting held on March 31, there have been 617 severe and serious (including deaths) adverse events following immunisation (AEFI). As on March 29, a total of 180 deaths (29.2%) have been reported following vaccination across the country. Complete documentation is available only for 236 (38.3%) cases.
Coronavirus | India reports highest single-day spike with over 1.31 lakh new infections on April 8
With 1,31,787 new COVID-19 cases reported as of 11.45 p.m. on April 8, India registered the highest single-day spike in infections since the beginning of the pandemic. As many as 802 deaths were also recorded on the day.
Coronavirus | Indian ‘double mutant’ strain named B.1.617
The ‘double mutant’ virus that scientists had flagged last month as having a bearing on the spread of the pandemic in India, has a formal scientific classification: B.1.617.
Varanasi court orders ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple
A local court in Varanasi on Thursday directed the Archaeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque compound adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to find out whether it was a “superimposition, alteration or addition or there is structural overlapping of any kind, with or over, any other religious structure”.
Coronavirus | Amid surge, PM stresses on the need to ‘test, track, treat’ more
Amid growing concerns over vaccine shortage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told Chief Ministers of States that the surge of COVID-19 — crossing peak levels of the first wave — required a firm strategy of “Test, Track and Treat” while seeming to rule out any kind of large scale lockdown.
Rafale deal | Sushen Gupta delivered classified documents on Indian negotiating team to Dassault: French report
Arms dealer Sushen Gupta, charge sheeted by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, supplied classified documents to Dassault Aviation on the Indian negotiating team when talks were gridlocked over benchmark pricing in the €7.87 bn Rafale deal, according to French media outlet Mediapart.
India sidesteps Pakistani reports on back-channel dialogue
The Indian and Pakistani High Commissions in Islamabad and Delhi, respectively, are an “effective channel of communication” said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), sidestepping a slew of media reports on a “back-channel dialogue” between the two countries that are discussing a number of initiatives.
Biden will restore U.S. credibility on climate change, says John Kerry
The Trump administration damaged the U.S.’s credibility on climate change issues, which the Biden administration is trying to restore now, said U.S. special envoy John Kerry here on Thursday, promising to fulfil Washington’s earlier commitments towards developing countries including a $3 billion contribution to the Green Climate Fund.
CBI records statements of Param Bir Singh, Vaze and others
The CBI on Thursday recorded the statement of former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh, assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze and others in connection with a preliminary enquiry into the allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
Biden tightens some gun controls, says much more needed
U.S. President Joe Biden, in his first gun control measures since taking office, announced a half-dozen executive actions onThursday aimed at addressing a proliferation of gun violence across the nation that he called an “epidemic and an international embarrassment."
Turkey rejects claims of sexist snub towards von der Leyen
Turkey on Thursday strongly rejected accusations that it snubbed Ursula von der Leyen — one of the European Union’s most powerful executives — because of her gender after a protocol gaffe during a meeting at the Turkish presidential palace ignited a public uproar.
IPL 2021 | Star-studded, bio-bubble sheathed cricket caravan returns to India
Much has changed over the last few months and when the Indian Premier League gears up for its 14th season with the first match pitting reigning champion Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday, fans have been kept away as a strict bio-bubble is in place.