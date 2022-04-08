Morning digest | U.N. suspends Russia from Human Rights Council, India abstains; Chinese hackers target power grid near Ladakh, and more

Displays show the results of voting on suspending Russia from United Nations Human Rights Council during an emergency special session of the U.N. General Assembly on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S. April 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

April 08, 2022 07:28 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

U.N. General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from U.N. Human Rights Council; India abstains

India on Thursday abstained in the United Nations General Assembly on a vote moved by the United States to suspend Russia from the U.N. Human Rights Council over allegations that Russian soldiers killed civilians while retreating from towns near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Budget session of Parliament ends on productive note

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Budget session of Parliament concluded on Thursday, a day ahead of schedule, with both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha registering impressive productivity numbers and fewer disruptions.

S. Jaishanker, Rajnath Singh to visit U.S. for 2+2 dialogue

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting the United States for the “2+2” dialogue with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on April 11 in Washington DC, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Thursday.

ED questions Omar Abdullah in J&K Bank case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday recorded the statement of former Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in connection with one of the cases linked to the Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

Govt. to partner with private sector, volunteer groups for child protection

The government plans to partner with the private sector as well as volunteer groups for its scheme for protection of vulnerable children such as those abandoned or missing.

Chinese hackers target power grid near Ladakh; cyber attack failed, says government

The report claimed that the hackers focused on at least seven “State Load Despatch Centres (SLDCs)” in northern India that are responsible for carrying out real-time operations for grid control and electricity dispatch in the areas they are located in, near disputed India-China border in Ladakh.

Kailash-Mansarovar yatra unlikely to resume this year

The resumption of the Kailash-Mansarovar yatra, which was suspended after COVID-19 broke out two year ago, looks uncertain this year too as the nodal agency for the pilgrimage has received no instructions from the government regarding its preparations.

Process initiated to amend criminal laws, Kiren Rijiju tells Rajya Sabha

The process to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Indian Penal Code, and the Indian Evidence Act for the purpose of creating a people-centric, affordable and speedy justice system has been initiated, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

CBI makes first arrests in Birbhum killings, nabs four suspects from Mumbai

CBI sleuths on Thursday nabbed four West Bengal residents from Mumbai for their alleged involvement in the Birbhum killings, an officer of the agency said.

XE variant | Maharashtra awaiting Centre’s confirmation on reported case: State Health Minister

A day after the Maharashtra Health Department reported a possible case of the new ‘XE’ variant of COVID-19 in Mumbai, State Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said the Health Department was yet to receive any confirmation on this count from the Centre.

117 complaints on online gaming for real money processed in one year

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), a self-regulating body of the advertising industry, has processed 117 complaints related to online real money gaming from January 2021 to January 2022, according to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B).

IPL 2022 | LSG beats DC by six wickets

Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, April 7, 2022. .