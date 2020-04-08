Morning Digest: Schools, colleges may remain closed till May 15; Government mulls lockdown extension, and more

The Union government on Tuesday indicated that it was actively considering an extension of the 21-day nationwide lockdown that began on March 25 and due to end on April 14 as many States have openly appealed for its continuation in the face of rise in COVID-19 cases.

Amid calls from the States on the need for a calibrated lifting of the lockdown, a meeting of the Group of Ministers on COVID-19, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, recommended that the closure of all educational institutions and restrictions on all religious activities having public participation be extended till May 15, irrespective of the government decision, official sources said.

A day after the Union Health Ministry advocated for the rationing of personal protection equipment (PPEs), the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued a circular on Tuesday stating that protective N-95 masks will be provided to all healthcare workers involved in direct patient care.

Can a loss of smell be an early warning for a COVID-19 infection? Multiple reports have surfaced, primarily from Europe and the United States, from physicians and ear, nose and throat specialists, of COVID-19 patients complaining of an inability to smell — or anosmia. However, it is not clear whether neurons in the brain that are responsible for recognising various odours are damaged, or whether other cells may be involved.

With nine of its 10 patients having recovered from COVID-19 in just 20 days, Chhattisgarh is hogging the limelight for recording one of the best recovery rates in the country. Starting early helped, State Health and Family Welfare and Panchayat and Rural Development Minister T.S. Singh Deo tells in an interview to The Hindu.

India is gearing for diplomatic activities as the U.N. Security Council appears set for a special session over the COVID-19 pandemic. Sources here indicated that South Block is tracking reports that a special closed session of the UNSC is to be held as early as on April 9 when all 15 members of the highest U.N. body are likely to discuss the situation on the intensifying crisis that has disrupted life and economy in India as well.

About 80,000 jobs are expected to be cut by retailers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey by industry body RAI. Retailers Association of India (RAI) had conducted a survey of 768 retailers, which employ 3,92,963 people across India, to gauge their view on the impact of COVID-19 on their business and manpower.

The Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday quashed a first information report registered against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and film critic Anna M.M. Vetticad in 2018 for posting a picture on social media in which Mr. Dorsey, accompanied by some journalists, was shown holding a banner stating “Smash Brahminical Patriarchy”.

Thousands of Chinese travellers flocked to catch trains leaving coronavirus-ravaged Wuhan as authorities lifted a more than two-month ban on outbound travel from the city where the global pandemic first emerged.

President Donald Trump and his administration are promoting an anti-malaria drug not officially approved for fighting the new coronavirus, even though scientists say more testing is needed before it’s proven safe and effective against COVID-19.

The Olympic flame, kept for public display in the Fukushima region since last week, will be removed, officials said on Tuesday. The country is bracing for a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic that has forced the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to next year.