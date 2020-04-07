Morning Digest: British PM Boris Johnson admitted to intensive care after health worsens; restrictions on court hearings lawful, says Supreme Court and more

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, but his Downing Street office said he was still conscious. Britain has no formal succession plan should the prime minister become incapacitated, but Johnson, 55, asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise for him.

India has registered the largest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the past 24 hours with 704 new cases and over 30 deaths reported. The tally on Monday stood at 4,281 confirmed cases and 111 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The Supreme Court on Monday deemed all restrictions imposed on people from entering, attending or taking part in court hearings as lawful in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With just over a week left of the 21-day coronavirus (COVID-19) containment lockdown, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday that India has now stepped out of the local transmission phase and moved into the “large outbreaks amenable to containment phase”.

The government on Monday decided to revoke a 2-day old blanket ban on exporting the drug hydroxychloroquine, sources said. The decision came after both U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced that they had requested India to allow the supply of the drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), now being used as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

“Don’t target Doctors asking for personal protective equipment (PPE),” is the appeal that the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) has made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its letter on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh may extend the ongoing lockdown beyond April 14, a senior government official said on Monday citing the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State including those linked to the Tablighi Jamaat.

Municipalities implementing the Smart Cities Mission have started using their Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs) as “war rooms” for COVID-19 response, including carrying out CCTV surveillance of public spaces, using heat maps to set up virus containment zones and real-time tracking of ambulances.

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on the interim bail plea of Christian Michel James, alleged middleman arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

The spectre of COVID-19 has made its appearance in one of India’s most storied tiger reserves. The death of a 10-year-old ailing male tiger, in the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) — the country’s most munificent reserve —that succumbed to a ‘respiratory illness’ last Saturday would have been a routine affair.

Japan is among the few countries that went against the grain in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, the number of cases was low, largely due to the identification of disease clusters and despite the absence of a lockdown or intensive testing. Lately a surge in cases has led to calls for a state of emergency.

Data suggest that Japan’s strategy did not work. India has followed a similar course, but has a lockdown in place.

“I find it weird when sportspersons speak about their sport at this time, as we’re looking at bigger things like survival, health and safety. These things are much more important than one’s sporting career. The police, nurses, doctors and paramedics — they are our saviours. They put their lives at risk for us. I express my gratitude to all of them,” Advani speaks to The Hindu.