Morning Digest: 42% of COVID-19 patients in India aged between 21 and 40 years, grounding of planes partially hits IMD’s weather data supply, and more

About 42% of those confirmed positive for COVID-19 in India are between the ages of 21-40 years old, the Union Health Ministry said on April 4, for the first time throwing light on the demography of the disease in India. Only 17% of those testing positive were over 60.

The grounding of the country’s civilian aircraft has strangled a key source of weather data that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses for its forecasts. Officials, however, clarified that India’s annual monsoon forecast system was on track, with the first forecast scheduled to be issued in mid-April.

The lights-off event planned for Sunday can lead to disruptions in power supply when everyone switches off their lights from 9pm and switches on after nine minutes. Electricity authorities have studied power consumption patterns across India and the share of lighting in it to come up with a plan to handle the expected dip and surge in consumption that day.

The COVID-19 outbreak has posed a unique challenge for oncology experts across the country — to balance the higher risk of exposure to the virus on account of the treatments and the risk of progression of cancer in their patients.

Faced with strong criticism from the United States and a possible threat of India raising the case at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), Pakistan on April 4 said the acquittal of Omar Ahmed Sheikh Saeed (Omar Sheikh) and three others for the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl will be appealed.

A 30-year-old woman, a resident of the same area as the first patient, along with a 48-year-old man from Dharavi’s Mukund Nagar, tested positive for the disease. This brings the total to four from the area, excluding a conservancy worker, who also tested positive.

Afghanistan’s Special Forces on Saturday arrested Mawlawi Aslam Farooqi, a Pakistani national and the emir (chief) of the Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), the group that claimed the March 25 attack on a gurdwara in Kabul that killed 27 people, including an Indian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday directed officials to ensure sufficient availability of all essential medical equipment such as personal protective equipment, masks, gloves and ventilators after reviewing India’s preparedness to deal with COVID-19.

Queen Elizabeth will call on Britons to show the same resolve as their forebears and take on the challenge and disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak with good-humoured resolve when she makes an extremely rare address to rally the nation on Sunday.

Coronavirus-related illnesses killed 630 people in the last day in New York state, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday, in the worst 24 hours yet for the U.S. state hit hardest by the pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday abruptly fired the Inspector General of the intelligence community, sidelining an independent watchdog who played a pivotal role in his impeachment even as his White House struggled with the deepening COVID-19 pandemic.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced that shops selling essential items would stay open only between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. from Sunday.