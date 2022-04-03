Morning Digest | WHO flags emergence of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 virus; Army inducts Russian man-portable air defence systems, and more

April 03, 2022 07:59 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

WHO records new recombinant SARS-CoV-2 variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) has flagged the emergence of a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the XE recombinant, in the United Kingdom, and with a possibly higher rate of transmission.

Army inducts Igla-S shoulder fired air defence systems from Russia

Advertising

Advertising

The Army, which has for long been looking for new man portable air defence systems, has inducted a small number of Igla-S systems recently bought from Russia under emergency procurement, according to defence sources.

People, judiciary, Centre have faith in CBI: Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday, April 2, 2022, said the people, judiciary and the Government of India had high expectations from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and had faith and trust in the agency.

India looks to cash in on global wheat void post Ukraine war

Russia and Ukraine account for about 25% of the world’s wheat exports. However, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent Western sanctions against Moscow have curtailed their wheat supplies drastically. As a result, many countries which were sourcing wheat mainly from these two nations are now in dire need of alternatives. India, the largest wheat producer after China, is reported to be eyeing the void. The government plans to allow increased exports to cash in on the higher price of wheat in the international market.

ED attaches assets worth ₹409.92 crore in lottery “scam”

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties worth ₹409.92 crore in the case against Future Gaming & Hotel Services Private Limited and its various sub-distributors and area distributors for West Bengal.

Northeast now part of ‘mainstream’: Rijiju

Terming the Centre’s decision to lift the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from large parts of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur “historic”, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said peace had been restored in the northeastern region.

Too early to do away with face masks, but onus on public: experts

Even though some States have decided to stop penalising people for not wearing masks as COVID-19 cases continue to drop, healthcare experts are of the opinion that it is too early to completely do away with the restriction.

Opposition leaders come together for DMK’s Delhi office inauguration

The inauguration of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) office in Delhi on Saturday turned into an occasion for Opposition leaders to come together on one stage, with Congress president Sonia Gandhi accompanying Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief, M.K. Stalin, as he inaugurated the Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam’.

Indian businesses, families in China feel the pinch as travel ban nears two years

An effective ban by Chinese authorities on travellers from India for the past two years has strained Indian businesses in China as well as families that have in some cases been separated for as long as two years.

Fervor marks ‘Ugadi’ at Tirumala

As part of the festivities, ‘Asthanam’ was conducted at Bangaru Vakili inside the temple followed by the customary ‘Panchanga Sravanam’ to the processional deities of Lord Malayappa and his two consorts seated atop the golden ‘Sarva Bhoopala vahanam’.

Indians hit by ₹1.25 lakh cr in additional taxes: Congress

The recent electoral victories have given the BJP “a licence to loot”, the Congress alleged on Saturday as the party gave a break-up of additional taxes to the tune of ₹1.25 lakh crore that have burdened the common people in the new financial year.

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | Why won’t India budge on Russia?

In this episode of Worldview with Suhasini Haidar, we look at ten reasons why the Modi government hasn’t budged on ties with Moscow.

Unpaid loans affects children orphaned during COVID

Four siblings aged between 1.5 to 14 years who lost their mother and father during the brutal second wave of COVID-19 last year are staring at the prospect of losing their home over an unpaid loan bought by their parents.

Hunt on for ex-Cong. minister in J&K terror-funding case

The J&K police have launched a manhunt to arrest former minister Jatinder Singh alias Babu Singh in a hawala case, with the security agencies alleging that the money was used for terror funding

IPL 2022 | Shubman Gill, Ferguson star in Gujarat Titans’ win

Shubman Gill’s sublime knock set it up with thae willow and Lockie Ferguson built on it with the ball as Gujarat Titans broke Delhi Capitals’ resistance in style in the Indian Premier League at the Maharashtra Cricket Association’s International Stadium on Saturday.