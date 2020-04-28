Morning Digest: ICMR says no payment made for Chinese test kits; govt. ensures smooth movement of essential goods and more

India does not stand to lose a single rupee, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday in response to a clarification sought on the alleged profiteering by distributors, exposed through a legal dispute between an importer and a distributor, in the delivery COVID-19 rapid antibody testing kits to it.

India has achieved a COVID-19 recovery rate of 22.17%, with 6,361 people discharged as of now, according to the Union Health Ministry, which added that on Monday India registered 1,463 new cases, taking the total number to 28,380, with 21,132 active cases.

After days of back and forth, bodies of three Indians from Abu Dhabi were brought back to Delhi and handed over to their families on Monday.

There has been significant progress in removing bottlenecks and ensuring smooth movement of essential goods, according to Parameswaran Iyer, chairman of the Empowered Group 5 on Logistics and Supply Chain of Essential Items.

It is irresponsible to term Chinese products as "faulty", the Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy said here early on Tuesday after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) asked states to stop using the rapid antibody test kits and return them to the manufacturers in China.

Pending board exams of the will only be held when the situation is back to normal and the government decides to completely lift the lockdown, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told students and parents during a Twitter interaction on Monday.

Three unidentified militants and a militant ‘associate’ were killed in two separate encounters in south Kashmir in the past 24 hours, while six civilians and one Army Major were injured.

Maharashtra reported yet another massive spike of 522 new cases as the State’s cumulative tally surged to 8,590 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday. As many as 27 deaths were reported from across the State, taking the total death toll to 369.

The UN rights chief warned on Monday that countries flouting the rule of law in the name of fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic risk sparking a “human rights disaster”.

Formula One boss Chase Carey on Monday targeted the coronavirus-hit season eventually starting in Austria on July 3-5 weekend after the French Grand Prix was cancelled and fans barred from the British race at Silverstone.