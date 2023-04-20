April 20, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST

CBI registers FIR against Oxfam India for FCRA violation

The CBI has registered an FIR against Oxfam India and its office-bearers for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act based on a complaint from the Union Home Ministry, officials said Wednesday, April 20, 2023.

Stampede in Yemen’s capital kills at least 78

People stampeded at an event to distribute financial aid in Yemen’s capital late Wednesday, and at least 78 were killed and dozens more suffered injuries, a Houthi official said.

States asked to keep strict vigil on COVID cases

P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country with focus on preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, drugs, vaccination campaign, and steps necessary to respond to the recent surge in cases.

Union Cabinet clears Bill to tacke film piracy

The Union Cabinet on April 19 cleared the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which has provisions for harsher punishments for film piracy and the introduction of new age categories for classifying films, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

India population to surpass China mid-year: U.N. estimates

India is set to overtake China to become the world’s most populous country by the middle of 2023, according to data released by the United Nations. India’s population is pegged to reach 142.86 crore against China’s 142.57 crore. This shows India will have 29 lakh more people than its Asian neighbour.

Union Cabinet gives nod for ₹6,003 crore Quantum Mission

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the ₹6,003 crore National Quantum Mission (NQM) that will fund research and development of quantum computing technology and associated applications.

BJP fuelling rumours that Ajit Pawar is going to defect: NCP

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party was fuelling speculation of a split in the Nationalist Congress Party even after Ajit Pawar clarified his position, said NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Wednesday.

Fox News settles defamation case for $787.5 mn, avoiding trial

Fox News reached a $787.5 million settlement on April 18 in a defamation case brought by voting technology company Dominion that alleged the network knowingly aired false claims linking its machines to a conspiracy to undermine the 2020 U.S. election.

Lingayats with BJP due to work of party, not because of individual leaders: Rajeev Chandrashekhar

The trust between the Lingayat community and the BJP is because of the work done by the party for and with the community. That won’t change because two leaders are disgruntled with the leadership of the party, says Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar in an interview with The Hindu’s Nistula Hebbar.

Sexual orientation is an innate characteristic over which individuals have no control: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said sexual orientation is an innate characteristic over which individuals have no control and the state cannot push aside the need for legal recognition of same sex marriage within the LGBTQIA+community as an “urban and elitist” concept without any data to support the claim.

Stray dog menace | New rules put onus of animal birth control on local bodies, resident associations

As stray dog attacks increase, the Centre has decided to reach out to the States, local self-governments (LSGs) and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) on implementing the new set of Animal Birth Control Rules prepared by the Ministry of Animal Husbandry recently. Notified on March 10, the Rules put the onus of maintaining and controlling the population of stray dogs on LSGs and RWAs.

Amit Shah to chair SCO meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of head of departments of member-states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), dealing with Prevention and Elimination of Emergency Situations on Thursday.

Flying ban on unruly passengers should be at airline’s discretion: Air India CEO

Airlines in India should have the power to ban an unruly passenger unilaterally like in other countries instead of following a complicated process, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said.

IPL 2023 | LSG beats RR by 10 runs in low-scoring game

The pitch was far from conducive for batting, but the bowlers still had a job to do, and the ones at Lucknow Super Giants did that with aplomb for a 10-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL in Jaipur on Wednesday.