Morning Digest | Polling begins for 44 seats in 4th phase of Bengal Assembly elections; farm unions plan to block expressway today, and more

Amid the surging second wave of COVID-19 infections across the country, States are grappling with vaccine shortage, with several running vaccination centres below capacity and demanding that the Centre give them stocks to last at least seven days.

The Election Commission has deployed 793 companies of Central armed security forces for 44 seats in the fourth phase of Assembly polls in the State scheduled on Saturday.

Protesting farm unions under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha plan to block the Western Peripheral Expressway surrounding Delhi from 8 am on Saturday to 8 am on Sunday. They will be joined by a contingent of youth from Punjab led by gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted by Delhi Police in connection with the violence in the capital on Republic Day.

Counsel of arms dealer Sushen Gupta has termed the series of reports in the French media of kickbacks in the 2016 €7.87 billion Rafale deal between India and France as “false, baseless and mischievous”.

The political campaign in West Bengal got shriller with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, keeping up a barrage of attacks on each other. Ms. Banerjee on Friday alleged that there could be plot to “assassinate her”.

The Election Commission on Friday reminded recognised national and State parties to follow COVID-19 protocols for campaigning, after finding instances during the ongoing Assembly elections where social distancing and mask wearing norms were flouted.

ri Lanka police’s Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) on Friday arrested the Mayor of Jaffna for allegedly promoting the LTTE’s ideology, in the choice of uniforms for an environment task force of the local municipal council. The move has drawn wide condemnation, including from the country's Tamil polity and civil society. Late on Friday, the Jaffna Magistrate’s Court released him on bail, on a surety bond, amid a growing backlash.

Bhutan and China have agreed to set up the next round of much-delayed boundary talks between them “as soon as possible” and discussed a roadmap for expediting the boundary resolution, a joint release of the 10th Expert Group Meeting (EGM) on the Bhutan-China Boundary held in Kunming announced on Friday.

DMX, the raspy-voiced hip-hop artist who produced the songs “Ruff Ryders’ Anthem” and “Party Up (Up in Here)" and who rapped with a trademark delivery that was often paired with growls, barks and “What!” as an ad-lib, has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 50.

India’s net direct tax collections for the pandemic-hit financial year 2020-21 grew by almost 5% year-on-year to ₹9.45 lakh crore, exceeding the revised estimates of ₹9.05 lakh crore presented in the Union Budget and reflecting a gradual economic recovery in recent months.

Harshal Patel’s five for 27 helped the Bengaluru side restrict Rohit Sharma’s men to 159 before A.B. de Villiers’s assault took Kohli’s team across the finish line off the final ball.