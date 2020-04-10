Morning Digest: ICMR study points to community transmission; EU ministers seal the deal on half a trillion euro rescue plan; and more

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday said the country has maintained a steady rate of COVID-19 positive cases — 3% to 5% over the past month and half — and has registered no significant increase in this trend so far.

There was evidence for community transmission — or instances of coronavirus (COVID-19) in patients who had no established contact with someone who had picked up the disease from abroad — from as early as March 22, suggests a research study in the Indian Journal of Medical Research, authored by several ICMR scientists — including its head Balram Bhargava — and made public late Thursday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson left intensive care on Thursday evening as he continues to recover from COVID-19, but he remains under close observation in hospital, his office said on Thursday.

While the WHO has initiated a study into the possibility of coronavirus infection spreading from humans to domestic animals after a four-year-old female Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo became the of its kind to test positive for the coronavirus, some veterinarians have argued that there is so far no clear evidence of human-to-animal reverse transmissions.

Celebrations have not been part of conservancy worker M. Lakshmi’s routine at the Tirunelveli Corporation.

Even during events such as Independence Day, Ms. Lakshmi and her colleagues always had to finish their work of sprucing up the VOC Stadium in Palayamkottai ahead of the actual celebrations and leave. Before leaving the stadium, their supervisor would tell them to return once the celebrations were over.

After living in his car for weeks outside his home, Dr. Sachin Nayak moved into a hotel in Bhopal on Tuesday after his hospital made the arrangements.

European Union finance ministers agreed on Thursday on half-a-trillion euros worth of support for their coronavirus-battered economies after weeks of wrangling that exposed painful divisions in the bloc headed for a steep recession.

Less than a month ago, they ensured that home-cooked food reached thousands everyday on the dot across this bustling megapolis. Yet, today the iconic dabbawalas of Mumbai are staring at starvation as the 21-day nationwide lockdown has left them without a livelihood.

Odisha government on Thursday decided to extend lockdown until April 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced after the State Cabinet held a meeting through video-conferencing.

Switzerland’s airline Swiss on Thursday launched a special flight from Zurich to Mumbai and New Delhi to repatriate its citizens and European nationals. The flight is being operated on behalf of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), the airline said.

The Delhi government will carry out ‘Operation SHIELD’ at 21 locations identified as containment zones in the capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Thursday. The operation involves sealing, identifying and quarantining people, doorstep delivery of essential items and door-to-door checking of people, he said.

Formula One motorsport managing director Ross Brawn has said that in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 season could potentially be held behind closed doors.