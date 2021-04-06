Morning Digest | Pollling begins in TN, Puducherry and Kerala; key talks between Sergey Lavrov-Jaishankar to be held today, and more

06 April 2021 07:38 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Voters in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are all set to exercise their franchise, adhering to COVID-19 safety protocol, on Tuesday to elect new governments. By-poll for Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seat will also take place on Tuesday.

After the high-octane campaigns of the past weeks, the stage is set for the elections to the Kerala Legislative Assembly and the byelection to the Malappuram Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday.

An important round of discussion between India and Russia will take place on Tuesday between the visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. Mr. Lavrov who will be accompanied by Moscow’s Special Envoy on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov is expected to brief the Indian side about the Russian plans regarding the difficult peace process underway in Afghanistan.

After reporting a record spike of more than 1 lakh new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, India reported 96,580 fresh infections and 440 deaths as of 11.55 p.m. on Monday.

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale struck the Sikkim-Bhutan border at 8.49 p.m. on Monday. The tremors were felt in the districts of north Bengal including Siliguri, Malda and Darjeeling districts.

The trio of Congress, AIUDF and BPF, which together won 25 of the 40 final phase seats in 2016, hopes to improve its show on the strength of five guarantees, including the scrapping of CAA. The BJP and its allies had enjoyed the upper hand in the first two phases covering 86 seats.

A commando of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who was part of the team that was ambushed by the Maoists on April 3 at Tarrem in Chattisgarh’s Sukma is suspected to have been abducted by the Maoists, police said.

The Election Commission of India has deployed about 618 company of Central forces in West Bengal for the third phase of polling in the State in which 31 Assembly seats are going to polls on Tuesday.

Jordan's Prince Hamza pledged allegiance to King Abdullah on Tuesday after mediation by the royal family, two days after he was placed under house arrest and accused of trying to destabilise the country.

Top officials of the cash-strapped Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will push for revival of bilateral ties against India during the 47th FIH Congress in New Delhi next month. PHF officials will be taking up the issue of resuming bilateral series against India at neutral venues on the sidelines of the 47th International Hockey Federation (FIH) Statutory Congress.