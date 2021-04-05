Morning Digest | Nod soon for Sputnik V rollout, amid virus surge; Night curfew, weekend lockdown announced in Maharashtra, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine may be cleared for emergency use in India within 10 days. The possible approval for a third vaccine candidate comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review the situation and the on-going vaccination programme with the number of new cases crossing 1 lakh — surpassing the figures recorded in September 2020.

While ruling out a stringent lockdown, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Sunday tightened restrictions further by announcing a night curfew and weekend lockdown across the State in the wake of the relentless surge in COVID-19 cases.

A day after the encounter between central paramilitary forces and Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma, bodies of 22 personnel were recovered on Sunday; one commando was still missing, Chattisgarh police said. Thirty-one others were injured. Some jawans may have died due to excessive bleeding, a police officer said.

A militant associated with the Islamic State-Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) outfit was arrested from Jhajar Kotli area of Jammu district on Sunday, the police said. The militant was arrested after the police received a specific input about his movement and set up a checkpoint at Jhajjar Kotli.

The BJP on Sunday targeted Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee alleging that the conversation in a recently leaked audio tape proves his complicity in the coal pilferage scam. The audio tape of an alleged conversation between a Kolkata businessman and another individual was made public by the BJP leadership. In the tape, the two persons are heard talking about how money was siphoned through coal pilferage and other illegal activities like cattle smuggling through a well-organised syndicate.

India and China need to strengthen confidence-building measures in border areas and avoid a repeat of last year’s border crisis, China’s envoy to India Sun Weidong has said.

A delay in appointing members of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the apex body of the Income Tax Department, is puzzling the entire revenue service and tax bureaucracy. The Board has four crucial vacancies, while its chief, P.C. Mody, and member, S.K. Gupta, are serving extended tenures.

Bihar completed five years of prohibition on Monday but illicit liquor and hooch deaths have been stalking the dry State raising questions over effective implementation of the law.

Campaign for the third phase of West Bengal election for 31 Assembly segments that will go to polls on April 6 ended on Sunday. After polling in 60 Assembly segments in the south western parts of the State in the first two phases, constituencies in the southern part are going to the polls in the third phase.

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has sentenced five leaders of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) to nine years of imprisonment each in a terror financing case.