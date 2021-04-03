Morning Digest: India stands for revival of democracy in Myanmar; disquiet over govt.’s new policy for rare diseases, and more

03 April 2021 08:13 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

“We condemn any use of violence. We believe that the rule of law should prevail. We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. We have urged the release of political prisoners and supported any attempts at resolving the current situation, including through the efforts of ASEAN,” said Arindam Bagchi, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Caregivers to patients with ‘rare diseases’ and affiliated organisations are dissatisfied with the National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2021 announced on Wednesday. Though the document specifies increasing the government support for treating patients with a ‘rare disease’— from ₹15 lakh to ₹20 lakh — caregivers say this doesn’t reflect actual costs of treatment.

Senior leaders of the BJP on Friday complained to the Election Commission (EC) against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for what they termed poll violations. They also complained against Udayanidhi Stalin — son of DMK leader M.K. Stalin — for “indecent remarks” against late BJP leaders Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj.

A combination of factors seems to have given the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led coalition an edge over the front headed by the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the southern districts of the Tamil Nadu.

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Friday barred the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma from holding public meetings, processions, rallies, road shows and interactions with the media in connection with the ongoing elections for 48 hours.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday resumed her campaign in districts and asserted that she is winning the Assembly election at Nandigram. The Chief Minister held three rallies at Dinhata, Natabari and Falakata.

The current COVID-19 case growth rate of 6.8% in March 2021 has surpassed the previous record of 5.5% (June 2020), noted a release issued by the Central government following a meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday.

The failure of the health system to cope with COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in maternal deaths and stillbirths, according to a study published in The Lancet Global Health Journal.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait’s convoy was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Friday when he was going to address a farmers’ rally in Bansur town. A group of people pelted stones at the cavalcade, damaging the rear windscreen of his car.

The Supreme Court has cautioned courts against mechanically granting bail in heinous offences, saying the seriousness of the charge is a basic consideration before setting an accused free on bail.

The Modi government has embarked upon a major reform drive in the bureaucracy and civil services with creation of Capacity Building Commission (CBC) set up under the ambitious project National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB), also known as “Mission Karmayogi” which was approved by the union cabinet last September.

US’ Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will be in India from April 5-8 during which he will discuss the upcoming Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by President Joe Biden as well as key climate issues in the context of the COP26 meet to be held later this year, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.