Morning Digest - Anti-Citizenship Act protests turns violent in West Bengal, NIA yet to file chargesheet in Pulwama case, and more

Anti-Citizenship Act protests turn violent in West Bengal, Assam situation eases

The protests against the Citizenship Act took a violent turn in West Bengal on Saturday, even as the situation eased in Assam. As protesters torched railway stations and buses, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for people to shun violence.

Citizenship Act: Meghalaya Chief Minister seeks ‘protection’ on the lines of Inner Line Permit

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on December 14 said an ordinance passed by his government for mandatory registration of outsiders entering the State is awaiting the Governor’s approval. He brought up the issue at a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi late on December 13.

At Ramlila Maidan, Congress leaders urge Rahul to wield the baton again

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s aggressive speech in Bharat Bachao (Save India) rally on Saturday was not the centrepiece but the rally itself seemed like a carefully planned setting for him to make a comeback as Congress president.

NIA yet to file chargesheet in Pulwama case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has not filed a chargesheet in the Pulwama terror incident, nine months after the attack took place, as none of the key suspects are alive. The two main suspects, Mudasir Ahmed Khan and Sajjad Bhat, were killed in an encounter with security forces in March and June respectively.

300 Dalit families enter 200-year-old temple for first time in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district

Celebration rented the air at Hosur village of Pattikonda mandal of Kurnool district on Saturday when 300 Dalit families formally entered the temple for the first time. A massive procession, led by various caste organisations, was taken out from Ambedkar statue in Pattikonda town to the village.

Evidence of river Saraswati’s existence found?

The Indus valley civilisation which flourished in present day northwestern India and adjacent Pakistan was the largest and oldest urban civilisation in the world. Nearly two-thirds of the 1,500 archaeological sites of the Harappans occur on the dried up banks of the Ghaggar river. Today, the Ghaggar is a seasonal, monsoon-fed river originating in the sub-Himalayas. The question arises about the role played by the Paleo Ghaggar, ancient counterpart of this river, in the lives of the Harappans. Did the Harappans live on the banks of a perennial river, mighty and fed by the glacial rivers arising in the Higher Himalaya, or was Paleo Ghaggar also a monsoon-fed and seasonal river that rose in the sub-Himalaya?

Pakistan police raid house of Imran Khan’s nephew over deadly riots in Lahore hospital

Pakistan police raided the house of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew on December 14 in Lahore, after a video emerged showing him taking part in deadly hospital riots days earlier. Three patients died, medical officials said, after roughly 200 lawyers stormed Punjab Heart Institute hospital in the city on December 11, vandalising property and setting ablaze a police van after a dispute with doctors.

Italy’s ‘Sardines’ pack Rome for anti far-right rally

Tens of thousands of members of Italy’s youth-driven Sardine Movement on Saturday rallied in Rome, as part of their campaign to battle xenophobia and shake up the country’s politics. The “Sardines” have become a symbol of protest against far-right firebrand leader Matteo Salvini, who served as interior minister and deputy Prime Minister in Italy’s previous coalition government and cracked down on immigration.

AUS vs NZ: Australia in command despite collapse

Australia was in a commanding position despite a late batting collapse on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand here on Saturday. Having led by 250 runs on the first innings, the home side was 167 for six at stumps, with Matthew Wade on eight and Pat Cummins on one — an overall lead of 417.

IND vs WI first ODI | India starts as the overwhelming favourite

India will start as the overwhelming favourite despite not playing a ODI in the last four months. Add to that, India’s record against West Indies in recent times has been impressive, winning the last nine bilateral ODI series between the two sides. West Indies’ last triumph over India in a bilateral ODI series came 13 years ago — a 4-1 triumph in 2006 in the Carribean.