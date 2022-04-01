A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Jaishankar sees ‘campaign’ against India for buying Russian oil

Criticising what he called a “campaign” against India for buying Russian oil at discounts in the past few weeks, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said the European countries remained the biggest buyers of oil and gas from Russia despite announcements that they would cut down. Speaking at an event organised by the Ministry of External Affairs’ think tank, Indian Council for World Affairs, where he held a discussion with visiting U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Mr. Jaishankar said it was “natural for countries to go out in the market and look for good deals” when oil prices go up, as they had in the past month since Russia’s war in Ukraine and the U.S.,U.K. and EU sanctions were placed on Russia.

As Sri Lanka crisis worsens, hundreds march to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s house

Hundreds of angry protestors gathered outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s private residence in Colombo late on Thursday night, after the island experienced a 13-hour-long power cut amid Sri Lanka’s worsening economic meltdown. Riot police were swiftly deployed to the spot. They used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd, but those agitating endured at the spot, chanting “Gota go home” in Sinhala. Many were holding posters with anti-government slogans, and demanded that the government step out immediately, having “mishandled” the country’s economy.

Will not resign, ready for no-trust vote, says Imran Khan

A defiant Imran Khan on Thursday indicated that he will not resign from the post of Pakistan’s prime minister despite losing the majority in the National Assembly and insisted that he will face the vote of no-confidence which would take place on Sunday. In a live-address to the nation, 69-year-old Mr. Khan also discussed a ‘threat letter’ that purportedly showed “evidence” of a foreign conspiracy to topple his coalition government. He named the U.S. as the country behind the threat in what appeared to be a slip of tongue.

Punjab Assembly to have special, one-day session today

The Punjab Assembly will have a special one-day session on Friday to discuss the Centre’s decision to extend the central service rules to employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The decision to convene the special one-day session was taken in a State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The Assembly’s list of business for the day said Chief Minister Mann will move a resolution “regarding matters pertaining to Union Territory Chandigarh“. The Centre’s recent decision that central service rules will apply to the employees of the Union Territory of Chandigarh has evoked sharp reactions from AAP, Congress and SAD in Punjab.

U.S. Deputy NSA cautions India against trade deals with Russia

There will be “consequences” for any country, including India, that conducts local currency transactions through Russia’s central bank or constructs a payment mechanism that subverts or circumvents the United States’ sanctions against Russia, American Deputy National Security Adviser for International Economics Daleep Singh said in New Delhi on Thursday, hours before Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov landed. Mr. Lavrov is due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday, and is expected to brief them on the war in Ukraine, peace talks, keeping defence supplies running and alternate payment mechanisms in the face of Western sanctions.

Mullaperiyar row | Dam Safety Act can end disputes, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday found in the Dam Safety Act of 2021 a panacea to end the “perennial” legal battle between Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the Mullaperiyar dam. A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar said that the new law provided for almost everything, other than how to “settle political scores”, to resolve inter-State disputes over dams. The Act comprehensively postulates for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of dams to prevent disasters.

Congress, BJP spar in Lok Sabha over cuts in MGNREGA budgets

The Lok Sabha on Thursday witnessed sharp exchanges between Congress members and BJP ministers after Congress president Sonia Gandhi expressed concern over reduction in budgetary allocations for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Ms. Gandhi said there has been a 35% reduction in allocation in the current budget compared to the 2020 Budget and several States are left with negative balance in their MGNREGA accounts to the tune of ₹5,000 crore. This has led to delays in payments to workers, she added. Responding to her statement, Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the allegations were “far from the truth” and charged the Congress chief with politicising the issue.

No change in interest on small savings

The government on Thursday opted to leave interest rates on small savings instruments like the Public Provident Fund unchanged for April to June 2022, maintaining the status quo for the eighth successive quarter. The Reserve Bank of India had indicated the need to pare interest rates on these schemes between 0.09 and 1.18 percentage points in the coming quarter. However, the resurgence of inflation beyond 6% in the last two months and the upswing in oil prices may have weighed against taking an unpopular step, especially after the Employees’ Provident Fund rate for 2021-22 was reduced from 8.5% to 8.1% earlier this month, the lowest in over 42 years.

China, Pak., Afghanistan agree to boost three-way ties

China on Thursday said it would deepen three-way cooperation with Afghanistan and Pakistan as the Foreign Ministers of the three countries met in eastern China. “Under the current circumstances, China, Afghanistan and Pakistan should restart the trilateral cooperation mechanism and advance cooperation in the three areas of politics, development and security based on the principles of mutual respect, equal-footed consultation and mutual benefit,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said following talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Acting Foreign Minister of Taliban government Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Nepal PM to focus on Pancheshwar dam project during visit

During his upcoming visit, Nepal’s Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba is expected to focus on his personal experience of handling India-Nepal relations over multiple tenures as the PM of Nepal. Mr. Deuba will meet External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar here on Friday, soon after arriving from Kathmandu. The meeting will mark the beginning of high power interactions between the two sides since the eruption of the Kalapani territorial dispute in November 2019.

Northwest, Central India to experience above-normal maximum temperature in April, says IMD

Northwest and central India and parts of the northeast are expected to experience above-normal maximum temperatures in April, the weather office said on Thursday. Normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely in south peninsular India, many parts of the eastern parts of the country and the adjoining areas of the northeast, India Meteorological Department Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

Trinamool leaders resort to blame game over Rampurhat massacre

Senior leaders of the Trinamool Congress are indulging in a blame game over the Rampurhat massacre. On Thursday, Trinamool Congress district president Anubrata Mondal said he wanted to remove Anarul Hossain, block president of the party’s Rampurhat Block, but did not go ahead after a request from Asish Banerjee, Deputy Speaker in the West Bengal Assembly.

Unity of India will not bend to passing winds of empty slogans: Allahabad High Court

“The unity of India is not made of bamboo reeds which will bend to the passing winds of empty slogans,” said the Allahabad High Court as it granted bail to three Kashmiri students who are arrested in Agra last October for allegedly hailing the Pakistan cricket team’s victory over India in a T-20 cricket match. A first information report had been lodged against Arsheed Yousuf, Inayat Altaf Sheikh and Showkat Ahmed Ganai for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status praising Pakistani players after the country defeated India in the T20 World Cup cricket match. They had been in jail since October 27, 2021.

Russians leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure: Ukraine

Russian troops began leaving the Chernobyl nuclear plant after soldiers got “significant doses” of radiation from digging trenches at the highly contaminated site, Ukraine’s state power company said Thursday as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts. There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin, and the International Atomic Energy Agency said it had not been able to confirm reports of Russian troops receiving high doses. It said it was seeking more information.

IPL set to allow 50% spectators from April 5

The Indian Premier League (IPL) games in Maharashtra are set to witness double spectator attendance from April 5 than in the first week of the tournament, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) set to allow 50% attendance at all four venues. The Hindu understands that following a green signal from the Government of Maharashtra, the BCCI has directed the Mumbai Cricket Association and the Maharashtra Cricket Association to make arrangements for 50% attendance from April 5.

Indian Premier League 2022: LSG vs CSK | De Kock and Lewis flatten Super Kings

No doubt the boundaries at the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium were small. No doubt the conditions were tilted towards batters, with the dew making the ball as wet as it can be in a bucketful of water. Still, a team had to bat out of its skin to surpass a target of 211, that too versus the defending champion. Lucknow Super Giants did just that on Thursday night.