Morning Digest: UNSC members raise alarm of nuclear risks following attack on Ukraine’s power plant; Shane Warne’s passing a blow to cricket’s heart, and more

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine on March 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

U.N. Security Council members raise alarm of nuclear risks following attack on Ukraine power plant

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) members expressed alarm at the prospect of a nuclear incident in Ukraine, at an emergency meeting on Friday, convened hours after a training building at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant caught fire, as Russians moved in on the facility and seized control of it. The International Atomic Energy (IAEA) chief told the Council that no reactors had been damaged.

Halt hostilities for evacuation: India urges Russia, Ukraine

India has urged both Russia and Ukraine to ensure “at least a local ceasefire” so that it could evacuateits nationals stranded in the conflict-torn eastern Ukrainian hotspots of Kharkiv and Sumy, said an official of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday.

Admit medical students from Ukraine in Indian schools: IMA

The Indian Medical Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, seeking his intervention to end the uncertainty about the future of Indian medical students whose studies have been disrupted in war-hit Ukraine. The Association is seeking, as a one-time measure, to adjust the students into India medical schools to complete their education.

Warne’s passing a blow to cricket’s heart

It turned out to be a Friday shrouded in despair. The day broke with news trickling in about legendary wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh’s demise and as the skies darkened, his fellow Aussie and the sultan of spin Shane Warne followed him into the mists of time.

Experts, parties flag ‘voter islands’ after J&K delimitation exercise

With the Delimitation Commission yet to publish maps of the proposed new constituencies for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, a look at the Census 2011 administrative boundaries along with the draft list of tehsils in some seats points to islands, where a part of the constituency is completely cut off from the rest and surrounded by another constituency.

In Sumy, students await govt. intervention

The fate of several hundreds of students at Sumy in eastern Ukraine hangs in the balance as there was little progress on a “humanitarian corridor” for evacuation of civilians on Friday, while students who were able to reach Pesochin from Kharkiv after an advisory continued to leave for the western border on privately arranged buses.

Why no safe passage for Indian students in Ukraine, asks Cong.

Over 3,700 Indians return on 17 flights as part of ‘Operation Ganga’

Over 3,700 Indians returned on Friday on 17 special flights after fleeing Ukraine and reaching its neighbouring countries. As part of the government’s ‘Operation Ganga’, 14 civilian flights mounted by Indian airlines brought back 3,142 people and three C-17 flights by the Indian Air Force brought back 630 Indians from Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

Ensure free, fair polls in Manipur, Cong. urges EC

Alleging that militant outfits are intimidating voters to influence the ongoing Assembly polls in Manipur, the Congress on Friday approached the Election Commission (EC) to ensure a free and fair poll. The Congress delegation, that met the EC ahead of the second phase polling on Saturday, took up the issue of the BJP-led State government releasing funds to militant groups under the suspension of operation agreement in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) that is in force.

Friday prayers allowed at Srinagar’s grand mosque after 30 weeks

With J&K authorities allowing congregational Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar after 30 weeks, crowds of men and women joined the prayers. The worshippers were seen praying for the welfare of people of Kashmir. Religious scholar and cleric Moulana Ahmad Syed Naqshbandi delivered the Friday sermon and demanded the immediate release of the chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq “to resume his religious duties” at the central mosque.

Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, fire extinguished

Russian forces seized the largest nuclear power plant in Europe after a building at the complex was set ablaze during intense fighting with Ukrainian defenders, Ukrainian authorities said on Friday. Fears of a potential nuclear disaster at the Zaporizhzhia plant had spread alarm across world capitals, before authorities said the fire in a building identified as a training centre, had been extinguished.

Geopolitical developments have aggravated challenges: RBI’s Das

Financial markets the world over have turned extremely volatile as they have been left grappling with heightened uncertainty over the pace of future monetary policy normalisation, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

Take necessary steps to address Tamil aspirations, India urges Sri Lanka

India on Friday called upon Sri Lanka to take “necessary steps” to address the “legitimate aspirations” of the Tamil community, while reiterating its earlier stance that it is in Sri Lanka’s “own interest that the expectations of Tamils in Sri Lanka for equality, justice, peace and dignity, within a united Sri Lanka, are fulfilled”.

Iran nuclear deal ‘close’, European diplomats to consult with Ministers

A deal on reviving the 2015 accord between Tehran and world powers on Iran’s nuclear programme is “close”, Britain said on Friday, at a crunch point for negotiations in Vienna. “We are close. E3 negotiators leaving Vienna briefly to update ministers on state of play,” British diplomat Stephanie Al-Qaq said on Twitter, referring to negotiators from Britain, France and Germany.

Axar, Shreyas and Siraj promoted in BCCI contracts’ list

Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj have been promoted while Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya are among the prominent cricketers to have been demoted in the list of Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI's) annual retainer for 2012-22.