ADVERTISEMENT

More violence in Imphal; man dead as bunker caves in

January 28, 2024 10:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - IMPHAL

Three armed attacks reported in Imphal Valley in 24 hours

The Hindu Bureau

Google Maps image locates Santipur village in Manipur’s Bishnupur district. “Village defence volunteers” of Santipur thwarted an attack by gunmen who had descended from Phuroi, a nearby hill on January 27, 2024 evening.

A 45-year-old villager died in Manipur in an accident following an attack by an armed group, one of the three such incidents reported over 24 hours from the State’s Imphal Valley since January 27 evening.

Locals said Warrekpam Kiran died when an under-construction bunker collapsed on him after he and other “village defence volunteers” of Bishnupur district’s Santipur village thwarted an attack by gunmen who had descended from Phuroi, a nearby hill.

Editorial | Dangerous status quo: On continuing hostilities in Manipur

Apart from bullets, a bomb hurled by the attackers had hit the bunker before it collapsed. Kiran’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in the State’s capital Imphal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On January 27 evening, armed miscreants attacked the Khurkhul village in the Imphal West district. The police registered a case after the village volunteers managed to drive the attackers away.

ALSO READ
Directly administer our people, Manipur tribal group tells Centre

The third such incident was reported from Sanjenlok village in the Imphal East district around 10 a.m. on January 28. The police said Kuki extremists came down from a nearby hillock and fired about 20 rounds at the village.

No casualty was reported from either Khurkhul or Sanjenlok.

Crowdfunding for victims

Meanwhile, Manipuri and non-Manipuri people from across India and abroad contributed a total of ₹6.48 lakh for the families of eight people killed in Kumbi and Ningthoukhong in the State’s Bishnupur district on January 10 and January 17.

ALSO READ
Meitei group sets peace terms for Manipur Chief Minister, MLAs

The fundraising was an initiative of Imphal-based Ringo Pebam, the U.S.-based Rajshree Keisham, New Delhi-based Bonet Adhikarimayum, Canada-based Dayananda Paonam, and West Bengal-based Vladimir Adityanath.

“The global contribution campaign was conducted from January 12 to 16. The Ningthoukhong incident took place while the Manipur team worked on the logistics to provide support to the Kumbi victims,” Mr. Pebam said.

ALSO READ
Manipur government has submitted its authority to armed militia: ITLF

The global team agreed that that portion of the contribution for the four Kumbi victims should be shared with the four Ningthoukhong victims too, he said. 

More than 200 people have been killed and some 70,000 displaced since the ethnic conflict between the non-tribal Meitei and the tribal Kuki-Zomi group broke out on May 3, 2023.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US