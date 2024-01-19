More than Amrit Kaal, we need Shiksha Kaal for India: Mallikarjun Kharge

January 19, 2024 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - New Delhi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on January 19 hit out at the Modi government over the state of education in the country, and said India shall ensure justice for its students in 2024. "More than Amrit Kaal, we need Shiksha Kaal for India," he said in a post on X.

"In 2024, India shall ensure NYAY for our students from the Modi Government, for its report card on 'Education' is marked with gross Failure," he said citing the Annual State of Education Report (ASER).

Quoting from the report, he said "56.7% of 14 to 18-year-old students in rural India can't do Class III math and 26.5% of this age group still cannot read a Class II level text fluently in their regional language".

He also noted that 25% of youth in the 17-18 age group have discontinued education, mostly due to "lack of interest". Mr. Kharge also posted a 35-second video along with his post that alleged that the "BJP is destroying the future of our young."

