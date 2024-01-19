ADVERTISEMENT

More than Amrit Kaal, we need Shiksha Kaal for India: Mallikarjun Kharge

January 19, 2024 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - New Delhi

"In 2024, India shall ensure NYAY for our students from the Modi Government, for its report card on 'Education' is marked with gross Failure," he said citing the Annual State of Education Report.

PTI

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on January 19 hit out at the Modi government over the state of education in the country, and said India shall ensure justice for its students in 2024. "More than Amrit Kaal, we need Shiksha Kaal for India," he said in a post on X.

"In 2024, India shall ensure NYAY for our students from the Modi Government, for its report card on 'Education' is marked with gross Failure," he said citing the Annual State of Education Report (ASER).

Quoting from the report, he said "56.7% of 14 to 18-year-old students in rural India can't do Class III math and 26.5% of this age group still cannot read a Class II level text fluently in their regional language".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also noted that 25% of youth in the 17-18 age group have discontinued education, mostly due to "lack of interest". Mr. Kharge also posted a 35-second video along with his post that alleged that the "BJP is destroying the future of our young."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US