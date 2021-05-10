National

More than one crore vaccines still available with States: Health Ministry

More than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses (1,04,30,063) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, said the Union Health Ministry in a release issued on Monday.

It added that States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces.

The Ministry said that more than nine lakh (9,24,910) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next three days.

Central government has said that it has so far provided nearly 18 crore vaccine doses (17,93,57,860) to States/UTs free of charge.

“Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,89,27,797 doses (as per data available at 8 a.m. today),” noted the Ministry.

