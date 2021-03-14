More than 2.91 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.91 crore on Saturday, according to a release issued by the Health Ministry. It added that a total of 2,91,92,547 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 p.m. on Saturday.
These include 73,31,498 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose; 42,58,297 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 72,96,474 Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose; 10,53,732 FLWs who have taken the second dose; 78,66,241 beneficiaries who are more than 60 years old; and 13,86,305 beneficiaries aged 45 and above with specific co-morbidities.
A total 9,74,090 vaccine doses had been given till 7 p.m. on Saturday, the 57th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination programme. Out of them, 8,05,014 beneficiaries had been vaccinated for the first dose, and 1,69,076 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of the vaccine, according to the provisional report. Final reports for the day would be completed by late on Saturday night.
