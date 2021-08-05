More than 2.69 crore COVID-19 vaccine still available: Health Ministry

Health Ministry said more than 51.01 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/Union Territories so far.

More than 2.69 crore (2,69,06,624) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/Union Territories and private hospitals, said the Health Ministry on Thursday in a release.

It added that more than 51.01 crore (51,01,88,510) vaccine doses have been provided to States/Union Territories so far, through all sources and a further 7,53,620 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 48,60,15,232 doses (as per data available at 8 a.m. today).