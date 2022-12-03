  1. EPaper
India see single-day rise of 253 new COVID-19 cases: Health Ministry

“The toll climbed to 5,30,627 with three more fatalities — two reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours,” Health Ministry said.

December 03, 2022 10:40 am | Updated 10:45 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“India saw a single-day rise of 253 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 4,597,” the Health Ministry said on December 3.

“The toll climbed to 5,30,627 with three more fatalities — two reconciled by Kerala and one death reported from Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours,” it stated.

“The active cases comprises 0.01% of the total infections, which stands at 4.47 crore (4,46,73,166). The recovery rate has increased to 98.80%,” according to the Ministry.

A decrease of 75 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,37,942, while the case fatality rate was 1.19%.

According to the Ministry, 219.93 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

