More than 22 crore vaccine doses provided to States/UTs: Centre

NEW DELHI

26 May 2021 16:43 IST

More than 1.77 crore doses still available with States/UTs to be administered

The Central government has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct State procurement category, more than 22 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses (22,00,59,880) to the States/UTs, the Health Ministry said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

More than 1.77 crore vaccine doses (1,77,52,594) were still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, was 20,13,74,636 doses (as per data available at 8 a.m. on Wednesday).

Advertising

Advertising

Furthermore, 1 lakh (1,00,000) vaccine doses were in the pipeline and would be received by the States/UTs within the next three days.

The Ministry announced that as per the latest available data with it, over 34 percent population above 45 years had received at least the 1st dose of vaccine till date. Similarly, over 42 percent of 60+ years of population had received at least the 1st dose.

“As of date, India is using three vaccines against COVID-19 in its immunization drive; these include two made in India vaccines - Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The Russian Sputnik V is the third vaccine to get approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Emergency Use Authorisation and is being used in few private hospitals which are expected to be increased over the coming days,” the Ministry said in a release.

‘Significant milestone’

The country had achieved a significant milestone in the vaccination drive. “On 130th day of the drive, the cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage crossed the 20 crore mark (with 20,06,62,456 doses including 15,71,49,593 first dose and 4,35,12,863 second dose of COVID-19 vaccines), as per data available at 07:00 AM today,” it noted.

India is the second country after the U.S. to achieve this coverage in just 130 days. The U.S. took 124 days to reach the 20-crore mark. As per the data available on Our World In Data and multiple news articles, other leading countries in the vaccination drive included the U.K., which had reached 5.1-crore mark in 168 days, Brazil 5.9-crore mark in 128 days and Germany 4.5- crore mark in 149 days, it added.